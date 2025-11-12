AD

Schreiner Football Closes Inaugural Season 5–1 After Hard-Fought 27–14 Battle at Hardin-Simmons

Defense holds Cowboys to 185 yards; Gray posts 138 receiving yards; Lora and Ponce score on the ground

ABILENE, Texas — November 10, 2025 — Schreiner University Football capped its first-ever season with a gritty performance at Shelton Stadium, falling 27–14 to Hardin-Simmons but finishing its developmental slate at 5–1. The Mountaineers’ defense turned in another strong outing, holding the Cowboys to just 185 total yards and 2-for-12 on third down, while the offense found the end zone on rushing scores from Christian Lora and Isaac Ponce.

“Defensively, our kids had another great night,” head coach Keith Allen said. “We held them under 200 yards and got off the field on third down. Offensively, we were plagued early by poor field position and a couple of costly turnovers that put us behind the sticks. In the kicking game we had a few blunders — fair-catching a punt at the 4-yard line, touching a blocked punt, and losing leverage on a return — details we’ll get buttoned up this offseason.”

After an early HSU field goal and short touchdown run made it 10–0, Lora capped a response drive with a 2-yard score and Bryce Warren’s PAT cut the deficit to 10–7 at the half. The Cowboys opened the third quarter with a pick-six and added a 1-yard rushing TD to extend their lead. Ponce punched in a 2-yard keeper to pull Schreiner within 24–14 late in the third before HSU added a 38-yard field goal to close the scoring.

Despite the result, Allen praised his team’s body of work. “I’m incredibly proud of this group. They believed in the process, had blind faith, and worked their tails off for a 5–1 inaugural season. We accomplished so much in just 88 days together. The future is bright for the Mountaineers. #TPW“

By the Numbers

Final: Hardin-Simmons 27, Schreiner 14 (Quarter scores: HSU 3-7-17-0; SU 0-7-7-0).

Hardin-Simmons 27, Schreiner 14 (Quarter scores: HSU 3-7-17-0; SU 0-7-7-0). Total Offense: Schreiner 238 yards (149 pass / 89 rush); HSU 185 yards (79 pass / 106 rush).

Schreiner 238 yards (149 pass / 89 rush); HSU 185 yards (79 pass / 106 rush). Money Downs: Schreiner 7-of-19 on 3rd; HSU 2-of-12 on 3rd. Fourth-down: SU 3-of-7; HSU 2-of-2.

Schreiner 7-of-19 on 3rd; HSU 2-of-12 on 3rd. Fourth-down: SU 3-of-7; HSU 2-of-2. Turnovers: SU 4, HSU 2. Penalties: SU 3-for-15; HSU 6-for-37.

SU 4, HSU 2. Penalties: SU 3-for-15; HSU 6-for-37. Individual Highlights (SU): QB Isaac Ponce: 13-of-31, 149 pass yds (long 39); 2-yd rushing TD. RB Christian Lora: 26 rush, 79 yds, 2-yd TD. WR Derrick Gray: 9 rec, 138 yds (long 39). Defense: Christian Hernandez 11 total tackles (9 solo); Andrew Hajek 7 tackles; Will Baxter & Jaydon Medaris interceptions; J. De Leon and M. Brooks-Hoodye recorded sacks/TFLs.



Coach Allen’s Closing Thoughts

“We’ll take the lessons — especially in special teams and early-down efficiency — and build on them. The standard here is Tough People Win, and this first group set that standard.”

About Schreiner Football

Schreiner University launched its NCAA Division III football program in 2025 and will transition from a developmental slate to a full American Southwest Conference schedule in 2026. The Mountaineers compete in Kerrville, Texas, embodying the program’s core values: Team, Toughness, Enthusiasm & Effort, Discipline, Focus & Finish.