Schreiner honors IT at halftime!

On behalf of the entire Athletics Department, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our outstanding IT team: Ethan Reed, Kumar Shah, and David Ochoa. Your dedication, expertise, and constant support have been instrumental in helping us run smoothly and efficiently, and we cannot thank you enough for all that you do.

Whether it’s ensuring our systems are running seamlessly during events, troubleshooting issues at a moment’s notice, or providing valuable assistance behind the scenes, you are always there to support us. Your professionalism and commitment to keeping our technology up and running are vital to the success of our athletic programs, and we are truly grateful for your hard work.

Thank you for being such a vital part of our team. We look forward to continuing to work with you and appreciate all the efforts you put in to support the Athletics Department. You make a huge difference, and we are lucky to have you on our side!