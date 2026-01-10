AD
Sports News

Schreiner Men’s Basketball Holds Off LeTourneau, 93–88

todayJanuary 10, 2026

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 93–88 victory over LeTourneau University on Friday evening at Stephens Family Arena, improving to 6–7 overall and 3–0 in conference play.

The Mountaineers led by a slim 42–41 margin at halftime after a tightly contested first half that featured eight lead changes and five ties. Schreiner found its rhythm offensively in the second half, outscoring LeTourneau 51–47 while maintaining composure down the stretch.

Justin Gooden added 16 points, attacking the rim and converting at the free-throw line in key moments. Camden Hyman provided a major spark off the bench, finishing with 18 points while knocking down five three-pointers. Dylan Snow added 12 points, and Mason McGowan chipped in 10 to give Schreiner balanced scoring throughout the lineup.

LeTourneau was paced by Logan Brinkoeter, who scored a game-high 24 points, while Jackson Mayes added 17 and Cooper Smith contributed 20 off the bench. The YellowJackets kept the pressure on late, cutting the deficit to single digits multiple times, but Schreiner answered with timely baskets and free throws to secure the win.

Schreiner finished the game shooting 42.0 percent from the field and went 24-of-30 from the free-throw line. The Mountaineers also capitalized on fast-break opportunities, scoring 21 points in transition.

The Mountaineers will look to carry the momentum into their next conference matchup as they continue their homestand.

Written by: Schreiner University

