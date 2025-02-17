Schreiner Men’s Basketball Narrowly Falls to McMurry University, 67-65

AD

The Schreiner University men’s basketball team came up just short in a heart-stopping contest against McMurry University, falling 67-65 in a closely contested conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Despite a valiant effort and a late rally, the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome a few missed opportunities, and McMurry held on for the win.

Schreiner had a strong outing, shooting 21-of-65 from the field (32%) and 4-of-23 from three-point range (17%), but it was their 19 free throws on 26 attempts (73%) that kept them in the game. The Mountaineers were led by Kamden Ross, who posted a double-double with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. Ross was a dominant force in the paint, finishing 4-of-11 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. His performance was a bright spot, and his presence inside was crucial for Schreiner’s chances.

Dylan Mackey had a strong performance as well, scoring 19 points and adding 6 rebounds, but he struggled with his shooting efficiency, going 6-of-19 from the field. Beau Cervantes contributed 8 points and played solid defense, while Craig (CJ) Ward filled up the stat sheet with 8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists. Dylan Snow added 9 points off the bench, including a perfect 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, showing his poise when it mattered most.

Despite the loss, the Mountaineers never gave up and showed resilience throughout the game. They rallied late and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final moments, but a few missed opportunities at the free-throw line and in the closing possessions ultimately sealed the win for McMurry.

The game saw solid contributions from several bench players, including Mario Johnson, who posted 3 points and 6 rebounds in 8 minutes, and Justin Gooden, who added 2 points and 2 assists in 13 minutes of action. However, it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the War Hawks’ late-game execution.

While the result was disappointing, the Mountaineers can take pride in their effort and determination. They’ll look to bounce back quickly as they prepare for their next challenge in conference play.

Box Score Highlights:

Kamden Ross – 16 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists

Dylan Mackey – 19 points, 6 rebounds

Beau Cervantes – 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Craig (CJ) Ward – 8 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists

Dylan Snow – 9 points, 2 rebounds

The Mountaineers are ready to put this tough loss behind them and continue fighting in the conference. With great effort like today’s, Schreiner fans can expect a strong rebound as the season progresses. Go Mountaineers!