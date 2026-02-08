Schreiner Men’s Basketball Sets School Scoring Record in 120–108 Win Over Howard Payne

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas — Schreiner University men’s basketball delivered a historic performance Saturday afternoon, rolling past Howard Payne University 120–108 at Stephens Family Arena to record the most points scored in program history.

The Mountaineers were electric from the opening tip, pouring in 65 points in the first half and carrying that momentum into the final 20 minutes. Schreiner shot an even 50 percent from the field for the game and connected on 14 three-pointers, showcasing a fast-paced, balanced offensive attack that kept Howard Payne on its heels throughout.

Dylan Snow led all scorers with 27 points, attacking the basket and converting at the free-throw line, while Mason McGowan added 22 points and knocked down four three-pointers. Carson Diamond provided a strong interior presence with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Mario Johnson chipped in 13 points to help Schreiner dominate second-chance opportunities.

Schreiner’s depth proved to be a major factor, as the Mountaineers received 43 points from the bench and consistently pushed the tempo. The home team built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and extended it to as many as 19 points in the second, answering every Howard Payne run with timely shooting and defensive rebounds.

The 120-point outing eclipsed the previous school scoring record and highlighted one of the most complete offensive performances in Schreiner men’s basketball history. With the win, the Mountaineers improved to 5–6 on the season and will look to build on the momentum as conference play continues.

Mountaineers are back in action on Friday in an SCAC contest vs LeTourneau