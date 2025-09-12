AD

Schreiner Men’s Soccer Earns First Win of the Season at Howard Payne

BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Schreiner University men’s soccer team picked up its first victory of the 2025 season with a 3-1 win over Howard Payne on Friday night at Citizens National Bank Field.

The Mountaineers (1-5-0) controlled much of the match, holding 59% of the possession and outshooting the Yellow Jackets 16-7.

Freshman Bhodey Miller opened the scoring in the 24th minute, finishing unassisted for his second goal of the year. Less than ten minutes later, Brandon Fonseca doubled the Schreiner lead with his first collegiate goal, set up by Brandon Cedillo.

In the second half, Schreiner extended its advantage in the 78th minute when Brayan Plascencia calmly converted a penalty kick to make it 3-0. Howard Payne managed a late goal in the 89th minute, but the Mountaineers closed out the 3-1 victory.

Defensively, Mason Szymanski picked up the win in goal with four saves, while Schreiner’s back line limited Howard Payne to just two first-half shots.

The Mountaineers also earned a 3-1 edge in corner kicks and forced nine saves from HPU’s goalkeeper.

Schreiner returns to action Saturday with vs ETBU at Mountaineer Soccer Field.