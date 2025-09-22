AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Schreiner Men’s Tennis Competes at Crusader Invitational

todaySeptember 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Schreiner Men’s Tennis Competes at Crusader Invitational

The Schreiner University men’s tennis team competed at the Crusader Invitational September 18–20, earning several strong results across both singles and doubles play.

In singles action, freshman Jason Soto captured his draw championship with a hard-fought victory over ETBU, 6-7(6), 6-4, 1-0(3). Alann Nadler-Torres also claimed a draw championship with a win over ETBU, while freshman Roy Cruz secured a title after defeating teammate Mason Thomas 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, Ernesto Gonzales, Andrew Reyes, and Aidan Cates each advanced to the consolation finals of their respective draws.

On the doubles side, Andrew Reyes and Alann Nadler-Torres reached the finals of their draw before falling to McMurry 8-5. The pairing of Logan Sifford and Mason Thomas advanced to the consolation finals, while Noah Salas and Grant Romero earned a consolation final win over TLU 8-3. The duo of Austin Dimmick and Edgardo Flores highlighted the doubles results, capturing their draw championship with a dramatic 8-7(5) win over HPU.

The Mountaineers will return to action October 2–5 at the Southwest ITA Regional in San Antonio, TX.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Women’s Tennis Opens Season Strong At UMHB Invitational

Schreiner Women's Tennis Competes at Crusader Invitational The Schreiner University women's tennis team competed at the Crusader Invitational September 18–20, earning strong results across both singles and doubles play. In singles action, freshman Mikinley Jamison advanced to the semifinals before falling to LeTourneau, but bounced back to secure third place […]

todaySeptember 22, 2025

AD
0%