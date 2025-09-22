AD

Schreiner Men’s Tennis Competes at Crusader Invitational

The Schreiner University men’s tennis team competed at the Crusader Invitational September 18–20, earning several strong results across both singles and doubles play.

In singles action, freshman Jason Soto captured his draw championship with a hard-fought victory over ETBU, 6-7(6), 6-4, 1-0(3). Alann Nadler-Torres also claimed a draw championship with a win over ETBU, while freshman Roy Cruz secured a title after defeating teammate Mason Thomas 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, Ernesto Gonzales, Andrew Reyes, and Aidan Cates each advanced to the consolation finals of their respective draws.

On the doubles side, Andrew Reyes and Alann Nadler-Torres reached the finals of their draw before falling to McMurry 8-5. The pairing of Logan Sifford and Mason Thomas advanced to the consolation finals, while Noah Salas and Grant Romero earned a consolation final win over TLU 8-3. The duo of Austin Dimmick and Edgardo Flores highlighted the doubles results, capturing their draw championship with a dramatic 8-7(5) win over HPU.

The Mountaineers will return to action October 2–5 at the Southwest ITA Regional in San Antonio, TX.