Schreiner Men’s Tennis Competes at ITA Southwest Regional Tournament

The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team competed at the ITA Southwest Regional

Tournament held October 2–5, earning several strong performances across both singles

and doubles play.

In singles action, Mason Thomas advanced to the semifinals after defeating his first-round

opponent 7-5, 3-6, 1-0(6), and winning his second-round match 6-0, 6-2, before falling to

Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) 2-6, 3-6. Aidan Cates opened with a solid 6-3, 6-2 win

over McMurry University (MCM) before dropping his second match to HSU 6-3, 6-3. Ari

Nadler-Torres fell in his opening round to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) 6-3,

6-0, but bounced back to capture the consolation title with wins over Austin College,

McMurry, and East Texas Baptist University (ETBU).

In doubles play, the duo of Andrew Reyes and Ari Nadler-Torres earned a first-round

victory over Howard Payne University (HPU) 8-6 before falling in the Round of 16 to UMHB.

Edgardo Flores and Austin Dimmick also picked up a first-round win over Austin College

8-5, before bowing out in the Round of 16 to HSU. Rounding out doubles play, Logan

Sifford and Mason Thomas secured an 8-5 win over HPU in the opening round, before

falling to HSU in the Round of 16.

The Schreiner Men’s Tennis team concludes its fall season and will return to competition

this spring