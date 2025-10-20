AD
Schreiner Men’s Tennis Competes at ITA Southwest Regional Tournament
The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team competed at the ITA Southwest Regional
Tournament held October 2–5, earning several strong performances across both singles
and doubles play.
In singles action, Mason Thomas advanced to the semifinals after defeating his first-round
opponent 7-5, 3-6, 1-0(6), and winning his second-round match 6-0, 6-2, before falling to
Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) 2-6, 3-6. Aidan Cates opened with a solid 6-3, 6-2 win
over McMurry University (MCM) before dropping his second match to HSU 6-3, 6-3. Ari
Nadler-Torres fell in his opening round to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) 6-3,
6-0, but bounced back to capture the consolation title with wins over Austin College,
McMurry, and East Texas Baptist University (ETBU).
In doubles play, the duo of Andrew Reyes and Ari Nadler-Torres earned a first-round
victory over Howard Payne University (HPU) 8-6 before falling in the Round of 16 to UMHB.
Edgardo Flores and Austin Dimmick also picked up a first-round win over Austin College
8-5, before bowing out in the Round of 16 to HSU. Rounding out doubles play, Logan
Sifford and Mason Thomas secured an 8-5 win over HPU in the opening round, before
falling to HSU in the Round of 16.
The Schreiner Men’s Tennis team concludes its fall season and will return to competition
this spring
AD