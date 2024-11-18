Schreiner Men’s Wrestling Team Shines at Drury Open

AD

Schreiner University men’s wrestling team had a strong showing at the Drury Open in Springfield, Missouri, where they competed against 21 college programs, ranging from junior colleges to NCAA Division I teams. The event provided an excellent platform for individual athletes to showcase their skills, with multiple standout performances from the Schreiner squad.

Individual Success:

Julian Banda made an impressive run in the consolation bracket, claiming 1st place after winning by fall in 1:29 over Seth Gutierrez from Northeast Oklahoma A&M.

Nawab Singh also claimed 1st place in the consolation bracket, securing a win by fall in 3:51 over Dylan Waggerman from Neosho County Community College.

Guaranteed Placements:

Austin Cooley earned 3rd place after a dominant major decision victory (13-2) over Orest Nazarchuk from Maryville University.

Luis Rodriguez fought hard and secured 6th place.

Notable Match Results:

In the 3rd place match, Austin Cooley came out on top with a major decision victory, securing his place on the podium.

Team Highlights:

Schreiner finished an impressive 4th place as a team, a reflection of the overall strength and depth of their squad.

Standout Performers:

Nawab Singh had a remarkable tournament, registering 5 pins in just 12:42, showcasing his dominant style of wrestling.

Ashton Keller was equally impressive, securing 3 pins in 2:18, with the fastest fall of the tournament in just 16 seconds.

Austin Cooley also stood out with 3 pins in 2:57.

Head Coach Jason Rodriguez expressed pride in the team’s growth and the improvements made since last year. “I am proud of the growth and the adjustments the team has made from last year in the pursuit of making a name for Texas wrestling. Our quality of performance has continued to rise as we move in the right direction to make program history,”.