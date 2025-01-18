Schreiner Outlasts Austin College On The Road

AD

SHERMAN, Texas – In a tightly contested battle at Hughey Gym, the Schreiner Mountaineers emerged with a 75–70 road win over the Austin College Roos on Friday night. Schreiner took control early, building a six-point lead at the half before Austin College mounted a determined second-half comeback. Ultimately, timely drives from Dylan Mackey, dominant interior play by Kamden Ross, and reliable free-throw shooting down the stretch made the difference for the visiting Mountaineers.

Schreiner got off to a solid start, capitalizing on Ross’s strong inside presence. The senior forward turned in an efficient 10-of-13 performance from the field for a game-high 23 points. Mackey, who finished with 17 points, consistently found lanes to the basket and handed out a team-leading eight assists, helping fuel the Mountaineers’ early momentum. Meanwhile, Beau Cervantes connected on a pair of first-half 3-pointers, helping Schreiner to a 30–24 advantage by the break.

The Roos wasted no time turning the tide in the second half. Price Bradley (22 points) knocked down a quick 3-pointer, and Jackson Rennie followed with one of his own, sparking a run that briefly put Austin College ahead by four. Jamien June contributed 14 points and was active on the offensive glass, as the Roos hung around by crashing the boards (24 offensive rebounds total).

Neck-and-neck in the closing minutes, CJ Ward joined Ross and Mackey in delivering clutch plays. With Schreiner holding on to a narrow lead, Mackey’s layup at the 2:12 mark stretched the advantage to 69–64. Moments later, Ward slashed through the lane for a layup at 1:30, pushing the lead to 71–64. Austin College continued to battle, cutting the margin to five in the final minute, but the Mountaineers’ composure at the free-throw line proved decisive. Cervantes went 4-for-4 at the stripe in the last 20 seconds, sealing the 75–70 victory.

Despite shooting just 2-for-10 from distance (20%), the Mountaineers outlasted Austin College, thanks in part to 50% shooting from the field overall and a determined effort on defense. The Roos finished at 38.2% from the floor and 24.1% from beyond the arc.

The mountaineers are back in action today against the University of Dallas.