Sports News

Schreiner Partners With Influxer For NIL Opportunities

todayNovember 5, 2025

KERRVILLE – Schreiner University announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Influxer to become the first official Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partner of Mountaineer Athletics.

Influxer, founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2022, was established to empower student-athletes by connecting them with the resources needed to succeed in the evolving NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) landscape. The company partners with more than 44,000 student-athletes across over 400 universities nationwide, providing them the opportunity to sell personalized merchandise featuring their school’s officially licensed branding.

Beyond offering individualized online storefronts, Influxer is dedicated to equipping student-athletes with the education and support necessary to navigate the NIL marketplace successfully. The company provides free one-on-one coaching on topics such as social media marketing, taxation, and contract literacy. Additionally, Influxer offers paid internships on many of its partner campuses, allowing student-athletes to gain valuable experience in marketing, graphic design, business operations, and other areas within the organization.

Quote from VP, Keith Miller:

“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving and working with Bill Raleigh, Tyler Wells and the administration has been an amazing opportunity to see the vision they have for Schreiner University providing great options through Influxer for their student-athletes. They see this as not simply a transactional opportunity, but as an opportunity to develop long term skills for life.”

Written by: Schreiner University

