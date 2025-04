Schreiner Shotgun Competes at 2025 ACUI Collegiate Clay Target National Championships

AD

The Schreiner University Shotgun Team brought home several team and individual awards from the 2025 ACUI Collegiate Clay Target National Championship that was held in San Antonio, TX, at the National Shooting Complex on March 16-22.

According to Head Shotgun Coach Caitlin Connor Royer, the team competed in Division I and finished 4th overall in their division. They also brought home three team awards, in Super Sporting, Doubles Skeet, and American Skeet, along with multiple individual awards. Four competitors– Jack Sikes, Nick Welch, Tyler Cassara, Sidney Coffin–were named to the All-American Team.

2025 ACUI/SCTP Collegiate Clay Target Nationals Results:

Team Awards

4th HOA in Division I

Runner Up D1 Skeet Doubles Team

Nick Welch 100 (Junior)

Wes Roddie 97 (Junior)

Katelyn Edgar 96 (Senior)

Harrison Oberg 95 (Junior)

Jack Sikes 95 (Freshman)

3rd D1 American Skeet Team

Jack Sikes 100 (Freshman)

Cash Hicks 98 (Freshman)

Nick Welch 98 (Junior)

Wes Roddie 97 (Junior)

Cameron Purtzer 97 (Freshman)

3rd D1 Super Sporting Team

Brandon Martin 96 (Junior)

Matthew Kutz 95 (Senior)

Nick Welch 94 (Junior)

Julian Garcia 94 (Freshman)

Jack Sikes 94 (Freshman)

Individual Awards

Katelyn Edgar: 3rd AA class Skeet Doubles

Nick Welch: 1st AA class Skeet Doubles

Jacob Klinko: 2nd C class Trap Doubles

Jack Sikes: 1st AA class American Skeet

Sidney Coffin: 1st A class Super Sporting, 2nd A class Sporting Clays

All-American Team Members

Jack Sikes, Nick Welch, Tyler Cassara, Sidney Coffin

Back Row, Left – Right: Cameron Purtzer, Nate Koehne, Jack Sikes, Katelyn Edgar, Wes Roddie, Ryan Brown, Cash Hicks, Harrison Oberg, Julian Garcia, AJ Bovee, Connor Johnson.

Front Row, Left – Right: Brandon Martin, Sarah Sherlock, Tess Braddock, Shaylee Van Dam, Sidney Coffin, Nick Welch, Matthew Kutz, Tyler Cassara.

Left – Right: Sidney Coffin, Tyler Cassara, Jack Sikes, Nick Welch

Sideny Coffin JR CAT Games

JR CAT Games Podium

Gold: Carey Garrison

Silver: Ava Downs

Bronze: Sidney Coffin