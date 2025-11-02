Schreiner Shuts Out Texas Community Christian College, 30–0, to Move to 5–0

AD

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Schreiner University football dominated all three phases Saturday night at Gupton Stadium, blanking the Texas Community Christian College Spartans, 30–0, to remain unbeaten in the program’s inaugural season.

“Our team came out to play. Our defense did an outstanding job of dominating the game. We were able to get five takeaways, a defensive touchdown and a safety—all while shutting them out,” Head Coach Keith Allen said. “Offensively we were never able to really get into a rhythm. Missed opportunities and penalties were our Achilles’ heel tonight. But we did enough to leave with another W. Winning a game 30–0 is always a great team accomplishment, and I am proud to be riding the bus home with another W. 5–0 in an inaugural year where everyone thought we wouldn’t win a game feels great, but the job is not done. We have to get ready to play a very tough, physical team in Hardin-Simmons next week.”

How it Happened

1Q (7–0): QB Isaac Ponce opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run (PAT Bryce Warren ).

2Q (23–0): The defense took over— John Medaris scooped a fumble and raced 90 yards for a touchdown; Ponce added a second rushing TD from 15 yards; Caleb Sosa recorded a safety to cap a 16-point quarter.

3Q (30–0): RB Aidan Varwig plunged in from one yard out (Warren PAT).

4Q: Defense slammed the door to secure the shutout.

By the Numbers

Total offense: Schreiner 302 (221 rush / 81 pass) to TCCC 138

First downs: 18–8, Schreiner

3rd down: 4–11 (36%) vs 3–15 (20%)

Takeaways: 5 (3 fumbles, 2 interceptions)

Rushing leaders: Isaac Ponce 5–54–2; Aidan Varwig 8–39–1; Will Spaulding 4–39; Domynik Vasquez 8–36

Receiving leader: Cade Jones 5–33

Defense highlights: John Medaris 90-yd FR TD; Sosa safety; Elegant Thompson 3.0 sacks / 3.0 TFL; Nathan Lyon team-high 6 tackles

Kicking/Punting: Bryce Warren 4/4 PAT; 2 punts, 39.0 avg (long 42) TCCC-STATS

Player Notes

Isaac Ponce (QB): Accounted for two rushing TDs; also threw for 81 yards.

John Medaris (DB): Momentum-swinging 90-yard fumble-return TD .

Elegant Thompson (DL): Disruptive night with multiple sacks and TFLs.

Caleb Sosa (DE): Recorded the safety that stretched the 2Q lead.

What’s Next

Schreiner prepares for a marquee test next week against Hardin-Simmons University, a physical, well-coached opponent.