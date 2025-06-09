Schreiner To Join The ASC in 26-27 Year

AD

The American Southwest Conference (ASC) is proud to announce a 10-year agreement that ensures the stability, strength, and growth of the conference. With the return of McMurry University and Schreiner University, beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, the ASC’s membership is solidified, paving the way for an exciting new chapter in its storied history.



After a year of evaluation and collaboration to secure the long-term future of the conference, the ASC moves forward with a united membership of six anchor members. This agreement underscores the commitment of all member institutions to providing a faith-based collegiate environment that values a challenging academic and spiritual experience enriched by robust athletic competition, offering exceptional opportunities for student-athletes to grow, compete, and excel.



“We are excited to continue fostering a dynamic and supportive environment for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Cory Hines, President of Howard Payne University and Chair of the ASC Council of Presidents. “This partnership will ensure the ASC remains a competitive and thriving conference, with a focus on academic achievement, character development, sportsmanship, and athletic excellence. We look forward to building upon the foundation of our united ASC institutions for years to come.”



“In a world in which college athletics seems mired in uncertainty, Schreiner University is honored to join our colleagues in constituting a renewed American Southwest Conference that will provide stability and certainty – as well as a commitment to excellence – for our student-athletes and coaches for years to come,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, President, Schreiner University.



“I’m proud of the faithful leadership of our member institution presidents for their commitment to focus on the long-term future of the Conference,” said David Flores, Commissioner of the ASC. “The addition of these two respected institutions, located squarely in the membership footprint, will ensure continuity and enhanced success of the American Southwest Conference.”



“After careful consideration, McMurry University has determined that rejoining the American Southwest Conference best serves our scholar-athletes and the future of our athletics program,” said newly appointed McMurry University President Lynne Murray.



The following universities will comprise the membership of the ASC:



• East Texas Baptist University

• Hardin-Simmons University

• Howard Payne University

• McMurry University

• Schreiner University

• University of Mary Hardin-Baylor



For more information about the American Southwest Conference, visit https://ascsports.org/.

