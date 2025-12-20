AD
Sports News

Schreiner University and KISD Finalize Agreement for Use of Antler Stadium

todayDecember 20, 2025

Background
Schreiner University is pleased to announce an official agreement with Kerrville Independent School District to host Schreiner’s NCAA Division III home football games at Antler Stadium beginning in the 2026 season. This partnership reflects Schreiner’s enduring commitment to student experience, community engagement, and its evolving identity as the Hill Country’s university, as outlined in the Schreiner 2030 Strategic Plan.

The KISD Board of Trustees approved the agreement on December 15, authorizing Schreiner’s non-exclusive use of Antler Stadium for home games and related activities from August 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027, with an option to renew for up to four additional years. The agreement supports shared use of a premier facility while ensuring KISD retains full oversight for its primary educational purposes.

Schreiner will pay a flat rate of $6,000 per game to KISD to cover rental and operational costs, and will manage all game-day operations including staffing, security, medical support, ticketing, and cleanup. Additionally, Schreiner will fund and install adjustable goalposts that comply with both high school and NCAA specifications. These will remain the property of KISD after the agreement ends.

The university will also coordinate with the Tivy Athletic Booster Club regarding concessions, and will oversee all tailgating activity in compliance with city ordinances and district policies. Alcohol sales will be permitted in one designated parking area. Schreiner is responsible for all permitting and management associated with alcohol service and security.

The 2026 home football schedule at Antler Stadium includes:

  • September 5: vs. Austin College
  • September 19: vs. Southwestern 
  • October 3: vs. Hendrix (Homecoming Weekend)
  • October 17: vs. Howard Payne
  • November 14: vs. McMurry

Homecoming weekend will be held October 3-4, 2026, featuring events and celebrations to welcome back alumni, students, and the greater Hill Country community.

This agreement marks another milestone in Schreiner’s ongoing expansion of programs and facilities that enhance student life and build pride across campus and community. As the university enters its second century, partnerships like this one reflect Schreiner’s strategic focus on purposeful growth, regional collaboration, and delivering transformational educational experiences.

Written by: Schreiner University

