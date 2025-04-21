Schreiner University Announces first class of Inductees to the The National College Athlete Honor Society (Chi Alpha Sigma)

AD

Schreiner University Athletics Department congratulates the 45 students-athletes that will make up the inaugural class of the National College Athlete Honor Society ( Chi Alpha Sigma). Chi Alpha Sigma was founded in 1996 with purpose to encourage, reward and recognize high academic achievement by student-athletes and their programs. Also, it strives to encourage good citizenship, moral character and friendship among high achieving student-athletes as well as encourage mentor and leadership opportunities. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA, completed at least 4 semesters at the Institution and been a member in good standing and endorsed by their head coach.

Congratulations to all of our oustanding students.