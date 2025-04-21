Schreiner University Announces first class of Inductees to the The National College Athlete Honor Society (Chi Alpha Sigma)

AD
Schreiner University Athletics Department congratulates the 45 students-athletes that will make up the inaugural class of the National College Athlete Honor Society ( Chi Alpha Sigma). Chi Alpha Sigma was founded in 1996 with purpose to encourage, reward and recognize high academic achievement by student-athletes and their programs. Also, it strives to encourage good citizenship, moral character and friendship among high achieving student-athletes as well as encourage mentor and leadership opportunities. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA, completed at least 4 semesters at the Institution and been a member in good standing and endorsed by their head coach.
Congratulations to all of our oustanding students.
|
|
|Rueben Medrano
|MXC
|Matthew Kennedy
|MXC
|Jacob Plummer
|MXC
|Cameron Armer
|Men’s Soccer
|Kameryn Roehrig
|Men’s Soccer
|Jordyn Braxton
|Volleyball
|Taylor Braxton
|Volleyball
|Ryleigh Jones
|Volleyball
|Abby Meaux
|Volleyball
|Julia Bray
|Women’s Soccer
|Matiana Cancino
|Women’s Soccer
|Chloe Mills
|Women’s Soccer
|Charlie Rand
|Women’s Soccer
|Trista Miler
|WXC
|Tianna Murray
|W Basketball
|Madison Parham
|W Basketball
|Cristian Guajardo
|M Basketball
|Symphanie Sampson
|W Wrestling
|Jaia Ashley
|W Wrestling
|Jose Salinas Nava
|M Wrestling
|Miles Cuellar
|M Golf
|Matthew Mckenzie
|M Golf
|Colin Perez
|M Golf
|Natalie Ramirez
|W Golf
|Trent Burton
|Baseball
|Jake Herb
|Baseball
|Shane Joseph
|Baseball
|Kylanne Kusak
|Softball
|Kendall Lippold
|Softball
|Kaitlyn Olivares
|Softball
|Aj Bovee
|Shotgun
|Tyler Cassara
|Shotgun
|Katelyn Edgar
|Shotgun
|Jacob Klinko
|Shotgun
|Harold Oberg
|Shotgun
|Wes Roddie
|Shotgun
|Shaylee Van Dam
|Shotgun
|Nicholas Welch
|Shotgun
|Abby Benton
|Equestrian
|Jordan Hester
|Equestrian
|Katelyn Maher
|Equestrian
|Gwen Rangel
|Equestrian
|Kateyn Turner
|Equestrian
|Kailyn Yeisley
|Equestrian
To checkout the full list you can go to www.chialphasigma.org.
AD