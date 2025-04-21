AD
Schreiner University Announces first class of Inductees to the The National College Athlete Honor Society (Chi Alpha Sigma)

todayApril 21, 2025

Schreiner University Athletics Department congratulates the 45 students-athletes that will make up the inaugural class of the National College Athlete Honor Society ( Chi Alpha Sigma). Chi Alpha Sigma was founded in 1996 with purpose to encourage, reward and recognize high academic achievement by student-athletes and their programs. Also, it strives to encourage good citizenship, moral character and friendship among high achieving student-athletes as well as encourage mentor and leadership opportunities. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA, completed at least 4 semesters at the Institution and been a member in good standing and endorsed by their head coach.

Congratulations to all of our oustanding students.

   
Rueben Medrano MXC
Matthew Kennedy MXC
Jacob Plummer  MXC
Cameron Armer Men’s Soccer
Kameryn Roehrig Men’s Soccer
Jordyn Braxton Volleyball
Taylor Braxton Volleyball
Ryleigh Jones Volleyball
Abby Meaux Volleyball
Julia Bray Women’s Soccer
Matiana Cancino Women’s Soccer
Chloe Mills Women’s Soccer
Charlie Rand Women’s Soccer
Trista Miler WXC
Tianna Murray W Basketball
Madison Parham W Basketball
Cristian Guajardo M Basketball
Symphanie Sampson W Wrestling
Jaia Ashley W Wrestling
Jose Salinas Nava  M Wrestling
Miles Cuellar M Golf
Matthew Mckenzie M Golf
Colin Perez M Golf
Natalie Ramirez W Golf
Trent Burton Baseball
Jake Herb Baseball
Shane Joseph Baseball
Kylanne Kusak Softball
Kendall Lippold Softball
Kaitlyn Olivares Softball
Aj Bovee Shotgun
Tyler Cassara Shotgun
Katelyn Edgar Shotgun
Jacob Klinko Shotgun
Harold Oberg Shotgun
Wes Roddie Shotgun
Shaylee Van Dam Shotgun
Nicholas Welch Shotgun
Abby Benton Equestrian
Jordan Hester Equestrian
Katelyn Maher Equestrian
Gwen Rangel Equestrian
Kateyn Turner Equestrian
Kailyn Yeisley Equestrian

To checkout the full list you can go to www.chialphasigma.org.

Written by: Schreiner University

