Schreiner University Announces Hannah Thrasher as Inaugural Beach Volleyball Head Coach

AD

Schreiner University proudly announces the appointment of Hannah Thrasher as the Head Coach of the newly established Beach Volleyball program, further demonstrating the university’s commitment to expanding athletic opportunities and fostering student development.

Thrasher, who previously served as an assistant coach for Schreiner’s indoor volleyball team, brings enthusiasm, continuity, and a deep passion for the sport. A native of Boynton Beach, Florida, Thrasher has been involved in volleyball as a player and coach since 2018. She earned her undergraduate degree from North Carolina Wesleyan College in 2020 and has since coached at the club and high school levels, building a reputation for mentoring athletes both on and off the court.

“I am honored to have this opportunity as the first ever Head Beach Volleyball Coach at Schreiner University,” said Thrasher. “I am excited to take what I have learned from my time here at Schreiner to build a competitive program that embodies excellence on and off the court. I hope to create an environment where student-athletes feel supported, challenged, and empowered to be their best—both as competitors and as people.”

In addition to her professional experience, Thrasher is active in the local sand volleyball community in Kerrville, playing in year-round leagues and further reinforcing her love for the sport. Her positive coaching style, personal investment in athlete success, and familiarity with Schreiner’s athletic culture make her a strong leader for this new chapter.

“Coach Thrasher has been an integral part of our indoor volleyball success, and her transition to leading our new beach program made perfect sense,” said Bill Raleigh, Athletic Director at Schreiner. “Her institutional knowledge, connection to our athletes, and passion for the sport will help us grow this new program. Schreiner is committed to developing our women’s athletic programs, and we are excited to keep Coach Thrasher at Schreiner as we expand our opportunities for student-athletes.”

The new Beach Volleyball program is set to begin competitive play in the 2026–2027 academic year.