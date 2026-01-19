Schreiner University Appoints Colby McCoy as Head Coach of Women’s Flag Football

AD

KERRVILLE, TX – Schreiner University Athletics is proud to announce the appointment of Colby McCoy as the first Head Coach of the Women’s Flag Football program. This move reflects the University’s continued leadership in expanding women’s collegiate sports and adds momentum to a program already showing competitive promise.

Coach McCoy, who previously served as Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Schreiner, brings a deep commitment to student development and community engagement. He now leads a program that has made significant strides in its inaugural season. Under his guidance, the Mountaineers captured the 2025 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Women’s Flag Football Showcase Championship, defeating Concordia University in a close 8–7 contest that highlighted the team’s resilience and skill.

“Colby has been instrumental in the development of women’s flag football at Schreiner, not just as a coach, but as a champion for student-athletes. His leadership style, focus on character-building, and understanding of our mission make him the right person to lead this historic program. I’m confident Coach McCoy will continue to elevate our student-athletes both on and off the field,” said Bill Raleigh, Director of Athletics.

McCoy’s appointment highlights Schreiner’s ongoing investment in women’s athletics. Recently, the University announced the addition of three new women’s sports: Women’s Flag Football, Women’s Beach Volleyball, and Women’s Swimming. This expansion aligns with Schreiner’s strategic focus on creating equitable athletic opportunities and enhancing the student experience.

“We are incredibly proud of what our women’s flag football team has accomplished in such a short time,” said McCoy. “The team’s energy, our SCAC showcase success, and the incredible support from the Schreiner community have been powerful. I am excited to continue building this program and helping our athletes reach their full potential.”

The momentum continued during Schreiner’s recent Family Weekend, where the Mountaineers again faced Concordia University. The game, hosted at Schreiner, ended in a hard-fought victory and energized fans with a strong display of team unity and athleticism.

As Schreiner continues to lead innovation in NCAA Division III athletics, the addition of emerging women’s sports helps attract high-achieving student-athletes and strengthens campus life. The Women’s Flag Football team is set to compete as a member of the American Southwest Conference (ASC) beginning in the 2026–27 academic year.