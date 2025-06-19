AD
Sports News

Schreiner University Establishes Chapter Of Chi Alpha Sigma

todayJune 19, 2025

DATELINE –Schreiner University has been accepted into the National College Athlete Honor Society as the Texas Alpha Alpha Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma (XAΣ), which recognizes student-athletes from accredited four-year NCAA, NAIA, USCAA or NCCAA institutions who excel in both the classroom and competition.

Chi Alpha Sigma was founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis. His goal was to provide outstanding student-athletes with an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime.

In order to be inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, a student-athlete must attend a four-year accredited college or university who are members of an association or organization that promotes academic achievement and varsity level athletics competition while holding commitment to the principles of integrity, sportsmanship, and overall development of their student-athletes. The honoree also must achieve at least junior academic standing by the fifth semester or seventh quarter, as determined by the certifying institution, and must have achieved a minimum cumulative grade-point average of a 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale).

Athletic Director, Bill Raleigh will serve as advisor for Schreiner’s chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma. Schreiner will hold its first induction ceremony May 3rd at the Student-Athlete/Hall of Honor Banquet.

Visit ChiAlphaSigma.org for more information.

About the National College Athlete Honor Society The National College Athlete Honor Society, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was founded in 1996. Theta Chi Alpha and Chi Alpha Sigma work with state chapters of two- and four-year institutions to recognize college student-athletes who excel in their sport, the classroom, and the community. The National College Athlete Honor Society is part of an athletics community made of diverse groups and supports all efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

