Schreiner University Football Earns Historic First Victory

HOUSTON, Texas — September 13, 2025 – The Schreiner University Mountaineers made history Saturday night, winning their first-ever 4-year college football game in program history with a 59–34 road victory over Westgate Christian University. Backed by a huge Schreiner fan contingent that made the 4.5-hour trip to Houston, the Mountaineers showcased discipline, toughness, and big-play ability in all three phases of the game.

Historic First Drive

The Mountaineers wasted no time making a statement. After receiving the opening kickoff, Schreiner marched 74 yards in 19 plays, mixing power runs with timely passes. Running backs Christian Lora and Domynik Vasquez pounded away on the ground, while quarterback Isaac Ponce converted key third downs through the air. The drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown plunge, marking Schreiner’s first-ever offensive score in program history. The extra point made it 7–0 and ignited the Mountaineer sideline and traveling fan base.

Offensive Highlights

The Mountaineers controlled the line of scrimmage with a dominant ground game, rushing 64 times for 309 yards.

Christian Lora led the way with 27 carries for 129 yards , pounding out tough yards between the tackles.

led the way with , pounding out tough yards between the tackles. Domynik Vasquez added 60 yards on 14 carries , and Isaac Ponce rushed for 69 yards on 11 attempts .

added , and rushed for . Tylor Simpson and Jacari Killingsworth combined for another 41 yards, helping Schreiner finish with 23 first downs.

Quarterback Isaac Ponce was highly efficient, completing 10-of-15 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Andrew Castillo caught a 62-yard touchdown, finishing with 73 yards on 2 receptions .

caught a 62-yard touchdown, finishing with . Derrick Gray added 53 yards on 3 catches, while Lora and Cole Hirsch chipped in key grabs.

The Mountaineers racked up 461 yards of total offense, showing balance and physicality in their debut performance.

Defensive Highlights

The defense forced 4 turnovers (3 fumbles, 1 interception) and set the tone with a first-half pick-six. Schreiner held Westgate to just 122 yards rushing, though the opponent did connect on several long passes to reach 431 passing yards.

Top contributors included:

Hajek, Hernandez, and Baxter , who consistently disrupted plays and anchored the defense.

, who consistently disrupted plays and anchored the defense. A blocked field goal and several key fourth-down stops added to the Mountaineers’ momentum.

Special Teams

Special teams proved to be a difference-maker:

Bryce Warren was perfect on the night, going 8-for-8 on PATs and drilling a 34-yard field goal .

was perfect on the night, going and drilling a . Schreiner won the field position battle, with Westgate’s average start at its own 28.8-yard line , compared to Schreiner’s 42.8-yard line .

, compared to Schreiner’s . The Mountaineers also blocked a field goal, recovered a fumble on punt coverage, and went a flawless 4-for-4 defending onside kicks.

Coach Allen’s Thoughts

Head Coach Keith Allen praised both the team and the fan support:

“This is a night we’ll remember forever. To win our first game in front of so many Schreiner fans who made that long trip — that was special. Our kids played tough, disciplined football and found a way to finish.”

On the fans:

“Our supporters were incredible. To see that many people drive 4.5 hours to cheer us on gave our players energy all night. They made it feel like a home game.”

On the performance:

“I was proud of our toughness and how hard our kids played. The run game was physical, Isaac was efficient, and our defense came up with big turnovers. We still have work to do with tempo on offense and eliminating big plays on defense, but this was a great first step.”

On the offense:

“Coach Jones and our offensive staff did a great job of getting the guys ready to play. Our backs ran extremely hard, and Isaac managed the game beautifully. We moved the chains and wore them down. We still need to improve our tempo and cut down on penalties, but this was a strong first step.”

On the defense:

“Coach Hallmark and the defensive staff got our guys to play tough football. We created turnovers and made plays when we needed them. The challenge moving forward is keeping everything in front and limiting those explosive plays, but I love the fight and resilience our guys showed.”

On special teams:

“Our specialists were outstanding. Anytime you block a kick, recover a punt, and go perfect on PATs and field goals, you’ve got a winning formula.”

Box Score Summary

Final Score: Schreiner 59, Westgate Christian 34

Schreiner 59, Westgate Christian 34 Rushing: Schreiner 64–309; Westgate 37–122

Schreiner 64–309; Westgate 37–122 Passing: Schreiner 10–15–1 (152 yards, 1 TD); Westgate 15–36–1 (431 yards, 4 TD)

Schreiner 10–15–1 (152 yards, 1 TD); Westgate 15–36–1 (431 yards, 4 TD) Turnovers: Schreiner 3; Westgate 4

Schreiner 3; Westgate 4 Penalties: Schreiner 8–70 yards

Schreiner 8–70 yards Special Teams: Schreiner FG Block, Punt FR, 8–8 PAT, 1–1 FG (34 yards), 4–4 onside kick recoveries

Next Game: Schreiner travels to Belton, Texas, to face perennial NCAA Division III powerhouse Mary Hardin–Baylor (UMHB) on Monday, September 22 at 6:00 PM.