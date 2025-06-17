Schreiner University Names David Jones Offensive Coordinator

AD

KERRVILLE, TX – Schreiner University has hired veteran coach David Jones as the Mountaineers’ Offensive Coordinator.

According to a statement by Head Football Coach Keith Allen, Jones is a proven winner with 129 career victories, multiple deep playoff runs, and an extensive coaching pedigree, Jones brings invaluable experience to a program ready to make its mark in college football.

“David Jones is the perfect fit for what we’re building at Schreiner,” Allen said. “His deep ties to the community, proven ability to develop talent, and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable asset. This hire is another step toward establishing a championship-caliber football program here at Schreiner.”

Jones arrives at Schreiner after a distinguished 13-year tenure as Head Coach at Kerrville Tivy High School, where he became a pillar of the community and one of the most respected leaders in Texas high school football. During his time at Tivy, Jones led the Antlers to 10 playoff appearances and five 10-win seasons, including a regional finals run in 2014. He departs Tivy as the second-winningest coach in program history, compiling 91 victories and averaging seven wins per season.

Before his time at Tivy, Jones was the inaugural head coach at Cy Woods High School, achieving immediate success with an 8-3 record in their first year and consecutive regional finals appearances in 2009 and 2010. His ability to build competitive programs from the ground up, combined with his offensive acumen, makes him a pivotal addition to Schreiner’s coaching staff.

“David’s experience in developing explosive, disciplined offenses and his track record of mentoring quarterbacks and skill position players set him apart,” Allen said. “He understands how to build and sustain success, and that will be critical as we lay the foundation for Mountaineer football.”

Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Jones is recognized for his leadership and the lasting impact he has on his players. His coaching philosophy emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and resilience—values that will shape Schreiner’s culture for years to come.

Upon his departure from Tivy, Jones reflected on his coaching mission.

“I hope that I was able to teach them to think of others first, to help out, and to get back up when they get knocked down,” Jones said.

His connection to Schreiner and Coach Allen runs even deeper than football. The two first met last year through an offensive coaching cohort, later realizing they had competed against each other in the 1992 Oklahoma State Semi-finals. That shared history only reinforced their mutual respect and aligned coaching philosophies.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of Schreiner University’s football program and to help build something special from the ground up,” Jones said. “This is more than just a job—it’s a commitment to the players, the university, and the Kerrville community. Football has always been about discipline, teamwork, and resilience, and I’m excited to instill those values in our athletes. We’re here to stay, to grow, and to create a program that Schreiner University can be proud of for years to come.”

Schreiner University will run a developmental program in the Fall of 2025 with practices and developmental games. They will launch a full varsity, competitive Division III program in Fall of 2026 as a member of the seven-team American Southwest Conference.