Schreiner University Names Keith Allen As Head Football Coach

KERRVILLE, TX — Schreiner University announces the appointment of Keith Allen as the Head Football Coach for the Mountaineers. Coach Allen brings a wealth of experience from both collegiate and high school football. A Tulsa, Oklahoma native, has built a reputation as a standout leader in football. He has coached at The King’s Academy and Southwest Baptist University, where he became the winningest coach in school history. Under his leadership, his teams have won multiple conference championships and have made impressive state championship runs. In recognition of his success, he was named the 2018-2019 National High School Federation State of Florida Football Coach of the Year.

Keith Allen, Head Football Coach, Schreiner University

Throughout his 19-year tenure in collegiate coaching, Coach Allen has built a reputation for designing dynamic offenses and leading robust special teams. His career includes impactful roles at institutions such as the University of Oklahoma, Northeast Louisiana University, Texas Christian University, Quincy University, San Jose State University, and Southwest Baptist University.

Coach Allen’s philosophy centers on athletic excellence, character development, and academic success. His recruiting strategy focuses on resilience, grit, and determination, aiming to shape student-athletes who excel both on the field and in their studies.

“We are delighted that Coach Allen is bringing his experience and success to Schreiner University’s football program,” said President Charlie McCormick. “He understands our institutional commitments and is ready to help us build a high-quality program centered on excellence in competition, academics, and community engagement.”

Athletic Director Bill Raleigh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Coach Allen’s Texas connections and leadership: “Coach Allen’s experience as a head coach and his deep-rooted ties within the Texas football community make him the perfect fit for our program. His commitment to the student-athlete model is exactly what Schreiner’s program needs to build a competitive team that will make our university and the Kerrville community proud.”

“It is an honor to lead and continue to build from the ground up the Schreiner University football program,” said Coach Allen. “My vision is to create a team that embodies toughness, resilience, and a relentless drive to succeed. We will actively recruit student-athletes who not only bring a competitive edge but also share a passion for personal and academic growth.”

In addition to recruiting top-tier talent, Coach Allen is focused on assembling an experienced coaching staff with deep game-day expertise. “We are building a staff that understands the game at a high level and is committed to developing well-rounded athletes who will make an impact both in competition and in the classroom,” he added.

Schreiner University will host a Welcome Event and Meet-the-Coach Reception for the community, alumni, and prospective students. Details will be announced soon, providing an opportunity to meet Coach Allen and learn about his vision for the team.

For questions or comments, please contact our Office of Communications at 830-792-7462 or email Michael Bennett at mbennett@schreiner.edu.