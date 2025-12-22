AD
Sports News

Schreiner University Shows Strong Performances at the Drury Open

todayDecember 22, 2025

The Schreiner University Wrestling team traveled to Springfield, Missouri this weekend to compete in the annual Drury Open, earning several notable individual results and demonstrating continued progress early in the season. The Mountaineers were highlighted by Ashton Keller’s third-place finish at 141 lbs and Jose Salinas Nava’s fifth-place performance at 125 lbs, along with multiple bonus-point wins across the lineup. 

141 lbs — Keller Earns Third Place With Dominant Wins 

Junior standout Ashton Keller delivered an impressive performance in a deep 141-pound bracket, securing a 3rd-place finish and leading the team in scoring. 

After opening with a bye, Keller recorded a 12–0 major decision and a first-period fall to advance to the semifinals. Following a loss to the eventual finalist, Keller responded with poise, earning a 1:15 fall in the consolation semifinal and closing the day with a 10–0 major decision in the 3rd-place match. 

Keller finished the tournament with 18.5 team points, marking one of Schreiner’s strongest performances of the event. 

125 lbs — Salinas Nava Battles to a 5th-Place Finish 

At 125 pounds, Jose Salinas Nava put together a consistent and resilient tournament run, placing 5th and contributing 10.5 team points. 

Salinas Nava opened the day with a sudden-victory win, followed by a solid 7–2 decision in the second round. He added a fall in 2:53 during the consolation rounds and capped his tournament with an 8–5 decision in the 5th-place match. His performance demonstrated strong composure and scoring ability in a competitive bracket. 

149 lbs — Bustillos Displays High-Scoring Offense 

Jayden Bustillos provided one of Schreiner’s most productive offensive showings of the day at 149 lbs. Bustillos recorded three technical falls—17–0, 18–0, and 16–1—and finished with 7.0 team points. 

His ability to consistently generate offense throughout the consolation bracket was a significant positive for the Mountaineers. 

133 lbs — Samsor Adds Early Momentum 

At 133 lbs, Faridullah Samsor opened his tournament with one of the fastest pins of the event, securing a fall in just 24 seconds. Samsor later added another win by fall in the consolation rounds, totaling 5.5 team points for the team. 

Teammate Jayden Copeland was also active in the bracket, gaining valuable mat time and contributing to a strong internal lineup at the weight. 

Middle and Upper Weights Gain Key Experience 

Schreiner’s wrestlers at 157, 165, and the upper weights faced particularly experienced competition throughout the tournament. 

  • De’Angelo Salinas recorded a notable 21–5 technical fall at 165 lbs. 

  • Aiden Schenck (174 lbs) competed in two hard-fought, high-scoring decisions. 

  • Heavyweights James McDaniel (197 lbs) and Byan Martinez (285 lbs) continued to develop while facing talented early-round opponents. 

These matches provided essential experience for a young core that continues to progress each week. 

Written by: Schreiner University

