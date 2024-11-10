Schreiner University Volleyball Clinches Spot in SCAC Tournament, Set to Face Trinity Friday Morning.

AD

The Schreiner University volleyball team has officially clinched a spot in the upcoming SCAC (Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference) Tournament, marking a significant achievement for the squad. With a spot in the postseason secured, the Mountaineers are set to face off against #1-seed Trinity University at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 10th, at the University of Dallas.

Head Coach Tiffin expressed excitement and confidence in the team’s readiness for the tournament. “The team is fired up and ready to go,” he said. “They played great offensively at the SCAC Cross Over Tournament, and we’re looking to keep that momentum going. There are a few defensive tweaks we need to make, but I know the team is up for the challenge.”

Schreiner’s offensive performance during the SCAC Cross Over Tournament was a standout, with the Mountaineers showing impressive offensive firepower and teamwork. However, as Coach Tiffin mentioned, tightening up defensively will be key to their success in the tournament’s high-stakes matchups.

As the Mountaineers face a tough opponent in Trinity, who enters the tournament as the top seed, it will be crucial for Schreiner to focus on consistency across all facets of their game. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Mountaineers are fired up and determined to show they belong among the SCAC’s elite teams.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 AM at the University of Dallas—an early start to what promises to be an exciting showdown in the SCAC Tournament. Fans can expect a high-energy match as the Mountaineers look to advance further into the postseason and make a run at the conference title.

Let’s go Mountaineers!