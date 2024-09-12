AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Schreiner Volleyball Ready for First Home Game

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team gears up for their first home game of the season in front of Mountaineer fans, as they prepare to host Our Lady of the Lake University on Friday.

After a great start to the season on the road during the first six games, Schreiner University Volleyball (4-2) looks to continue its winning ways. Everyone involved with the program this season seems to be very focused on being one of the last teams standing at the end season, aiming for an SCAC title. 

Head coach Jeremiah Tiffin and his team held practices this week after their Arlington, Virginia trip, where the Mountaineers won two-out-of-three games over two days. 

“This is a great group, and there’s a lot of belief and chemistry throughout the whole squad,” said Tiffin. 

“We really want to show the Schreiner faithful just how much talent we have, as we aim to bring that SCAC title to Kerrville.”

The Mountaineers play at 6:00 PM Friday in the Stephens Family Arena, and fans can expect to see a team with a lot of energy, and willingness to fight for the maroon and white. 

2024-25 Season Schedule 

#goneers #climbing

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%