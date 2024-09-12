Schreiner Volleyball Ready for First Home Game

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team gears up for their first home game of the season in front of Mountaineer fans, as they prepare to host Our Lady of the Lake University on Friday.

After a great start to the season on the road during the first six games, Schreiner University Volleyball (4-2) looks to continue its winning ways. Everyone involved with the program this season seems to be very focused on being one of the last teams standing at the end season, aiming for an SCAC title.

Head coach Jeremiah Tiffin and his team held practices this week after their Arlington, Virginia trip, where the Mountaineers won two-out-of-three games over two days.

“This is a great group, and there’s a lot of belief and chemistry throughout the whole squad,” said Tiffin.

“We really want to show the Schreiner faithful just how much talent we have, as we aim to bring that SCAC title to Kerrville.”

The Mountaineers play at 6:00 PM Friday in the Stephens Family Arena, and fans can expect to see a team with a lot of energy, and willingness to fight for the maroon and white.

2024-25 Season Schedule

#goneers #climbing