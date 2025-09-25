AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Schreiner Volleyball Secures Five-Set Victory Over Texas Lutheran

todaySeptember 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner University Volleyball earned a thrilling victory on Wednesday night, defeating Texas Lutheran in five sets inside Stephens Family Arena. The Mountaineers prevailed 3–2 (25-13, 18-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-6) to claim a key non-conference win.

Schreiner opened the match with a dominant first set, limiting the Bulldogs to a negative hitting percentage while taking control with a 25-13 decision. Texas Lutheran responded in the second, but the Mountaineers countered in the third with their most efficient offensive frame, hitting .353 on the way to a 25-16 win.

After TLU forced a decisive fifth set, the Mountaineers left no doubt, racing out to an early lead and finishing the match with a convincing 15-6 victory.

Giana Hilliard paced the Schreiner attack with 18 kills and 15 digs, while Jesse Garner added 19 kills to lead the frontline. Harlie Gallaspy contributed a double-double with 11 kills and 17 digs, and Abby Meaux anchored the defense with 20 digs and three blocks. Ryleigh Jones added 11 assists and timely offense, while the Mountaineers’ blocking unit totaled 10 team blocks in the win.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “This was a tough win against a really well coached Texas Lutheran team. We came out absolutely on fire early and they adjusted and then it became a tight match. I thought Jesse Garner had a great bounce back game today after a rough match Saturday. Having a career high in kills in a conference match shows the work she’s put in her time here.Overall we’re ecstatic with the win and now we get ready for another tough match on Friday.”

With the victory, Schreiner improved to 93 overall. Schreiner is at home on friday vs Concordia

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Schreiner Softball Camps Kicking Off Soon

skip navigation Schreiner University Composite Search Menu Site Navigation Close Twitter Facebook Instagram Posted: Jun 11, 2025 Schreiner Softball Summer camps kick off very soon. Scan the QR code below before spots run out. Share Facebook Twitter Email

todaySeptember 24, 2025

AD
0%