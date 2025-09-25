Schreiner Volleyball Secures Five-Set Victory Over Texas Lutheran

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner University Volleyball earned a thrilling victory on Wednesday night, defeating Texas Lutheran in five sets inside Stephens Family Arena. The Mountaineers prevailed 3–2 (25-13, 18-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-6) to claim a key non-conference win.

Schreiner opened the match with a dominant first set, limiting the Bulldogs to a negative hitting percentage while taking control with a 25-13 decision. Texas Lutheran responded in the second, but the Mountaineers countered in the third with their most efficient offensive frame, hitting .353 on the way to a 25-16 win.

After TLU forced a decisive fifth set, the Mountaineers left no doubt, racing out to an early lead and finishing the match with a convincing 15-6 victory.

Giana Hilliard paced the Schreiner attack with 18 kills and 15 digs, while Jesse Garner added 19 kills to lead the frontline. Harlie Gallaspy contributed a double-double with 11 kills and 17 digs, and Abby Meaux anchored the defense with 20 digs and three blocks. Ryleigh Jones added 11 assists and timely offense, while the Mountaineers’ blocking unit totaled 10 team blocks in the win.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “This was a tough win against a really well coached Texas Lutheran team. We came out absolutely on fire early and they adjusted and then it became a tight match. I thought Jesse Garner had a great bounce back game today after a rough match Saturday. Having a career high in kills in a conference match shows the work she’s put in her time here.Overall we’re ecstatic with the win and now we get ready for another tough match on Friday.”

With the victory, Schreiner improved to 9–3 overall. Schreiner is at home on friday vs Concordia