Schreiner Volleyball Victorious in Virginia

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball (4-2) concluded their three-game Arlington, Virginia road trip Saturday by defeating Heidelberg University (4-4), winning two-out-of-three matches across the two days.

The first game on Friday resulted in a dominant 3-1 Mountaineers victory over hosts Marymount University (1-6). The win comes as a major statement for Schreiner Volleyball, as Marymount had made back-to-back appearances in the last two NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championships.

A few notable performances from the game came from players such as Jenna Palomarez (DS), Harlie Gallaspy (S), Jesse Garner (RS), and Jordyn Braxton (MH). Braxton and Garner shared the top kills on the day with 9 each, while Gallaspy had a game-leading 22 assists, and Palomarez with 14 total digs.

Fresh off of their game from the day prior, the Mountaineers would play two games Saturday against Heidelberg University and Christopher Newport University.

Game one on Saturday saw Schreiner Volleyball win a close 3-2 set battle against Heidelberg. Giana Hilliard (OH) had a staggering 52 total attempts, 13 kills, and 20 digs during the match. Other standouts such as Gaby Torres (S), who produced 30 assists, and Ryleigh Jones (MH) with her 8 kills, set the Mountaineers up for what would be their toughest test against a solid squad from Christopher Newport University (3-3).

The last game of the trip proved to be a difficult one, as the Captains would sweep the sets 3-0 against the Mountaineers. Although Christopher Newport won convincingly from a total set perspective, each set in the match was closely contested.

Captains players Alyssa Dozier (MB) and Alyssa Vitale (S) were key in Christopher Newport’s play. Dozier had a game-leading 15 kills, while Vitale racked-up a total of 41 assists throughout the three sets.

For Schreiner, Giana Hilliard (OH) led the team with 10 kills, and Gaby Torres (S) collected 12 assists.

“It was another good day for Schreiner Volleyball. We pulled out a tough win and followed it up by playing better against an excellent Christopher Newport team,” said Schreiner Volleyball head coach Jeremiah Tiffin.

“We got a lot better this weekend. Our whole roster got on the court and had the ability to put what we do in practice into play in game situations.”

Schreiner Volleyball will look to continue their exciting start to the season, and will look to bounce-back in their first home match against Our Lady of the Lake University this Friday night.

