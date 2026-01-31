Schreiner Women’s Basketball falls to Ozarks (AR), 70–56

AD

Jan. 30, 2026 | Stephens Family Arena, Kerrville

Schreiner struggled to recover from a slow start and dropped a 70–56 decision to Ozarks (AR) on Friday night. The Mountaineers fell behind early and never led, despite a stronger second half.

Ozarks opened the game on a 20–8 first-quarter run, capitalizing on second-chance opportunities and points in the paint. Schreiner continued to battle but entered halftime down 36–18 after shooting just 28.6% from the field in the opening half.

The Mountaineers showed life coming out of the break, outscoring Ozarks 19–13 in the third quarter behind improved ball movement and perimeter shooting. Schreiner continued that momentum into the fourth, matching Ozarks with 19 points, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Schreiner finished the night shooting 35.8% from the floor and 36.4% from three, while Ozarks converted at a higher 45% overall and went 15-of-19 at the free-throw line. Ozarks also held a significant edge in points in the paint (32–14) and bench scoring (35–8), which helped maintain their cushion throughout the game.

Despite the loss, Schreiner’s second-half effort showed resilience and improved efficiency on both ends as the Mountaineers look to build momentum moving forward.