Schreiner Women’s basketball falls to Trinity

AD

In their 90-72 loss to Trinity, the Schreiner University women’s basketball team had several players stand out individually, despite the team’s overall struggle.

Madison Parham was the clear standout of the game. She played 30 minutes and finished with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Parham also contributed 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal, making her the team’s offensive and defensive leader throughout the game.

Skye Thomas also had a strong performance, playing 32 minutes and scoring 12 points. She was the team’s most effective shooter from beyond the arc, hitting 3 of 10 three-point attempts, along with 1 free throw. She added 3 rebounds and 2 assists, showing off her versatility.

Tamia Moody contributed 8 points on 4-of-9 shooting, along with 2 assists. Moody provided a scoring spark off the bench and helped keep the team competitive in stretches.

Kya Bradshaw played 19 minutes, finishing with 4 points and 1 rebound.

Kiara Green contributed 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

From the bench, JayDee Zamora had a solid outing, scoring 11 points in 22 minutes of play. She was effective from three-point range, making 3 of 8 attempts.

Brie Sosa provided 2 points and 4 assists in 21 minutes, and Lynnashia Brooks added 6 points in 6 minutes, contributing both offensively and on the boards.