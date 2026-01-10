AD
Sports News

Schreiner Women’s Basketball Pulls Away From LeTourneau, 70–57

todayJanuary 10, 2026

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University women’s basketball team earned a convincing 70–57 victory over LeTourneau University on Friday night at Stephens Family Arena, securing its first conference win of the season.

After a low-scoring opening quarter, Schreiner found its rhythm in the second period, outscoring the YellowJackets 25–18 to take a 34–25 lead into halftime. The Mountaineers continued to build momentum in the third quarter, holding LeTourneau to just eight points while scoring 20 of their own to extend the lead to 54–33.

Brie Sosa led Schreiner with a game-high 21 points, providing a spark on both ends of the floor. Lynnashia Brooks added 10 points and was active in the paint, while Schreiner’s balanced attack saw contributions throughout the lineup. The Mountaineers dominated inside, scoring 44 points in the paint and holding a 51–33 rebounding advantage.

LeTourneau attempted a late push in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points, but Schreiner maintained control down the stretch with steady defense and timely free throws to close out the win.

Schreiner finished the game shooting 40.9 percent from the field and forced 18 LeTourneau turnovers, turning defense into offense throughout the night.

The Mountaineers will look to build on the win as they continue conference play.

Written by: Schreiner University

