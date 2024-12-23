Schreiner Women’s Basketball: Weekend Recap

AD

This weekend, the Schreiner University women’s basketball team took to the court for two competitive games. Despite some challenges, the Mountaineers showed resilience and solid effort, especially on the defensive end and in rebounding. Here’s a closer look at the weekend’s action.

In the first game of the weekend, Schreiner faced a tough Asbury team and battled hard, but shooting struggles made it difficult to keep pace. The Mountaineers shot just 33.9% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc. Despite those shooting difficulties, the team was able to gather 37 rebounds, showing their effort on the glass, and they totaled 11 steals, which helped keep the game competitive.

Key Performances:

Aylene Ortega was the standout player, finishing with a perfect 5-6 shooting performance, scoring 10 points.

Tamia Moody led the team in scoring with 10 points and added 4 rebounds.

Kiara Green worked hard to create offense, recording 5 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Kya Bradshaw, while limited in scoring with 3 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and contributed 3 assists.

Skye Thomas added 5 points and 4 assists.

Overall, despite the shooting, Schreiner’s defense kept them within striking distance, and they were able to crash the boards, securing 14 offensive rebounds.

In the second game, the Mountaineers showed improvement on the offensive end. Schreiner shot 42.4% from the field. The team’s free-throw shooting was much improved, connecting on 17-21 attempts (81%).

Key Performances:

Kiara Green was the team’s leader in this game, scoring 13 points and adding 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Skye Thomas contributed 11 points, including a key three-pointer, and was effective with 4 assists, helping to distribute the ball in crucial moments.

Tamia Moody again provided a scoring boost with 11 points, but her shooting percentage was efficient at 4-7.

Kya Bradshaw finished with 6 points and 6 rebounds, stepping up in the second half to help secure some key boards and contribute on both ends of the floor.

Aylene Ortega, contributed 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Lynnashia Brooks provided solid minutes, scoring 6 points and grabbing 1 rebound.

While the Mountaineers did not come away with a win over the weekend. their defense and rebounding continued to shine. Schreiner collected 27 rebounds overall and kept the game close despite their offensive inconsistencies.