Schreiner Women’s Flag Football wins SCAC Women’s Flag Football Inaugural Showcase

Last weekend the Schreiner University Women’s Flag Football Team came out on top at the 2025 SCAC Women’s Flag Football Showcase, hosted by Concordia University. Hendrix College, Centenary College, Schreiner University and Concordia University participated in the event.

Schreiner University started pool play by defeating Hendrix College 21-18. They then defeated Centenary College 30-12. The Schreiner women entered bracket play as the second seed and went on to beat Hendrix 20-12 in the semifinal with second half comeback from 12-0. Schreiner University faced Concordia University in the final ending regulation tied 7-7. In overtime Schreiner converted the extra point to win the Championship 8-7.

“It was an incredible experience for the entire team and coaching staff,” said Coach Colby McCoy. “I couldn’t be prouder of the entire team for the effort, composure and intensity they played with over the weekend.”

McCoy cited Brie Sosa for helping lead the offense with her running and passing, connecting with receivers Madison Parham, Lynnashia Brooks, and Belica Martinez on several key pass plays. Defensively, he commended Lynnashia Brooks and Ashley Esparaza for doing an outstanding job shutting down the opposing team’s running backs and quarterbacks. Safeties Lacey Shook and Giana Hilliard helped lock down the long ball.

Schreiner University Women’s Flag Football Team members include:

Captain Brie Sosa – Quarter back/cornerback

Captain Giana Hilliard – Wide out/Safety

Captain Belicia Martinez – Running back/line backer

Lacey Shook – Wide out/Safety

Ashley Esparza – Slot receiver/ line backer

Darlene Smith – Center/line backer

Rebecca Ortiz – Center

Madison Parham – Slot/corner back

Kya Bradshaw – Wide out

Markasia Wingwood – Wide out

Lynnashia Brooks – Wide out/ line backer

The championship bracket play was preceded by a Saturday skills camp that featured drills on flag pulling, route running, footwork, and defense.

“It is gratifying to see so much support for this emerging sport and to see how much the ladies enjoyed competing,” McCoy said.

We are excited for what is to come and the continued grow of Flag Football at Schreiner University and can’t wait to take the field again next year.