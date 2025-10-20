AD

Schreiner Women’s Tennis Competes at ITA Southwest Regional Tournament

The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team competed at the ITA Southwest Regional

Tournament held September 25-28, earning several strong performances across both

singles and doubles play.

In singles action, Mackenzie Griffin opened the tournament with a first-round win over

Austin College 6-3, 6-4 before falling to the No. 1 seed from Trinity University 6-0, 6-1.

Freshman Mikinley Jamison dropped her first-round match to the University of Mary

Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) 6-4, 7-5 but bounced back with wins over Texas Lutheran University

(TLU) and Concordia University Texas (CTX) before falling in the consolation quarterfinals

to LeTourneau University (LETU) 6-2, 7-6(3), 1-0(3). Katherine Bergeron advanced to the

quarterfinals with victories over TLU and Concordia before being edged by the University of

St. Thomas (UST).

Maya Jackson and Kinverly Ibarra both made strong runs in consolation play, meeting

each other in the final where Ibarra claimed the win 6-4, 6-4. Sara Becerril also reached

the consolation final before falling to LETU 7-5, 6-4.

In doubles action, the team of Katherine Bergeron and Kinverly Ibarra reached the

quarterfinals with an 8-2 win over McMurry University before falling to Hardin-Simmons

University (HSU). The pairing of Maya Jackson and Emma Garcia also advanced to the

quarterfinals, defeating Austin College 8-3 before being edged by UST 8-5.

The Schreiner Women’s Tennis team concludes its fall season and will return to action this

spring.