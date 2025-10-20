AD
Schreiner Women’s Tennis Competes at ITA Southwest Regional Tournament
The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team competed at the ITA Southwest Regional
Tournament held September 25-28, earning several strong performances across both
singles and doubles play.
In singles action, Mackenzie Griffin opened the tournament with a first-round win over
Austin College 6-3, 6-4 before falling to the No. 1 seed from Trinity University 6-0, 6-1.
Freshman Mikinley Jamison dropped her first-round match to the University of Mary
Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) 6-4, 7-5 but bounced back with wins over Texas Lutheran University
(TLU) and Concordia University Texas (CTX) before falling in the consolation quarterfinals
to LeTourneau University (LETU) 6-2, 7-6(3), 1-0(3). Katherine Bergeron advanced to the
quarterfinals with victories over TLU and Concordia before being edged by the University of
St. Thomas (UST).
Maya Jackson and Kinverly Ibarra both made strong runs in consolation play, meeting
each other in the final where Ibarra claimed the win 6-4, 6-4. Sara Becerril also reached
the consolation final before falling to LETU 7-5, 6-4.
In doubles action, the team of Katherine Bergeron and Kinverly Ibarra reached the
quarterfinals with an 8-2 win over McMurry University before falling to Hardin-Simmons
University (HSU). The pairing of Maya Jackson and Emma Garcia also advanced to the
quarterfinals, defeating Austin College 8-3 before being edged by UST 8-5.
The Schreiner Women’s Tennis team concludes its fall season and will return to action this
spring.
