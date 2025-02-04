Schreiner Women’s Wrestling Shines at Desert Duals in Las Vegas

AD

December 21, 2024

The Schreiner University women’s wrestling team traveled to the prestigious Las Vegas Desert Duals this past Saturday, where they demonstrated grit, resilience, and growth. Despite missing a few key starters, the Mountaineers faced some of the toughest teams in the country and delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament.

With a 2-3 record, Schreiner women’s wrestling stood strong in each of their duals, finishing 4th out of 13 teams. They opened with a solid win against Pacific University, scoring 32-16, before going toe-to-toe with powerhouse Simon Fraser (19-28), Wartburg College (16-31), Colorado Mesa (3-43), and a strong finish against Adams State (33-14).

Tournament Results:

SU 32 vs Pacific 16

vs Pacific 16 SU 19 vs Simon Fraser 28

vs Simon Fraser 28 SU 16 vs Wartburg 31

vs Wartburg 31 SU 3 vs Colorado Mesa 43

vs Colorado Mesa 43 SU 33 vs Adams State 14

Standout Performances:

Senior Lexys Basurto led the Mountaineers with an exceptional 4-1 record, earning the highest match points in the tournament with a total of 38 points.

Sophomore Azana King showed continued growth, also finishing 4-1 and securing 34 match points—second-most in the entire tournament.

Freshman Jania Dunigan proved her promise by finishing 3-2 with 25 points, making it to the top 16 for match points.

Coach’s Comments: “Two years ago, this was my first time bringing the team to the Desert Duals, and I couldn’t be prouder of how far we’ve come,” said Coach Mensah. “The dual against Simon Fraser is a perfect example of our team’s dedication and resilience. With just two starters missing at 103 and 160, we pushed a top-tier program to a 9-point difference—something we’ve never done before. I’m incredibly proud of these ladies. This tournament was a great experience and performance right before the Christmas break.”

With such strong performances, the Mountaineers are well-positioned to build on their success as they continue to grow and develop their young team.