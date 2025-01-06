Schreiner Women’s Wrestling Shines at the Bob Smith Open!

AD

The Schreiner Women’s Wrestling Team delivered an outstanding performance at the Bob Smith Open at Fort Hays University, finishing second in team points out of 10 competing teams. The Mountaineers were impressive on the mat, with 12 of 17 wrestlers earning placements in their weight classes.

Two standout performances came from Odelia Lopez (103) and Azana King (145), who both claimed first-place finishes in their respective weight classes, showcasing their dominance and skill throughout the competition. Jaia Ashley (117) finished strong in second place at 117 pounds, while Kira Bufford matched that effort, taking second in the 124-pound class.

Lexys Basurto had a remarkable performance, finishing third in the 124-pound division with her only loss coming to the tournament champion. Symphanie Sampson also earned third place in the 180 class, further adding to the Mountaineers’ success.

Ileah Brown placed fourth at 117 pounds, while Brooke Weiczorek finished sixth at 138 pounds. Freshman Jania Dunigan (131) led the rookies with a solid fourth-place finish. Both Scarlett Snodgrass and Natalie Espinoza earned fifth-place finishes, continuing to build their competitive edge. Prestejah Yockeman (103) rounded out the top finishes for Schreiner, securing sixth place in her second tournament of the season.

Head coach Mensah stated ” the girls did great as a whole! There were even some pleasant surprises in growth, that we saw in the team from last year’s performance to this year! The work we do in practice is steadily being revealed when the ladies compete- were quick to tell them that too. Their hard work is being rewarded. We look forward to getting back in the mat room!”

The team now turns their focus to the upcoming North Central Open, as they look to build on this impressive showing and continue their strong season. Congratulations to all the Mountaineers for their outstanding efforts!