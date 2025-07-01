Schreiner’s Austin Cooley Makes History at 2025 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships

AD

Schreiner University’s wrestling program made a historic debut at the 2025 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships. Team standout, Austin Cooley, delivered a remarkable performance finishing in 5th place in the 285lb weight class and earned All American Status. Cooley had a 29-2 record heading into the tournament and made history by becoming the first Schreiner athlete to qualify for Nationals and then went event further by becoming the first All-American in the program’s history.

Schreiner’s appearance at the national tournament marked a significant milestone for Head Coach Jason Rodriguez. In just his second year with the program. Coach Jason is building a competitive program, focusing on hard work and dedication. Rodriguez stated “Now that Austin Cooley has opened the door, this will motivate and inspire the rest of the team to follow in his footsteps.”

Cooley’s journey in the tournament began with a bye in the first round. In the second round, he defeated Myles Johnson from Ohio Northern with a commanding 14-6 major decision. Cooley kept the momentum going in the quarterfinals, where he avenged his loss in the Regional finals to Luther’s’ Walter West earning an 8-5 decision and guaranteeing himself All American Status.

The semifinal match saw Cooley face Carl DiGiorgio from the Coast Guard. Despite a valiant effort, Cooley fell short in a 4-2 decision, sending him to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation semifinals, Cooley went up against Josh Harkless from RIT. Harkless won the match by decision, 8-2, but Cooley’s determination remained unwavering. He bounced back in the 5th-place match, where he pinned Adolfo Betancur of Johnson & Wales (Providence) in just 2:05, securing his place as a 5th-place finisher and earning the first All-American honor in Schreiner University history. Cooley’s performance proves they have a bright future and can compete at the highest level of Division III wrestling.