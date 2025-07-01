Schreiner’s Kam Ross Named 1st All-Region by the NABC

AD

SCHEDULED RELEASE Contact: Eric Wieberg, NABC

March 18, 2025 – 1:00p CT 816-595-6164

NABC Names Division III All-District Teams, Coaches of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NABC has announced the 2024-25 NABC Division III All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division III.

* Denotes District Player of the Year

District 1

First Team

Nicky Johnson, Wesleyan

Hank Morgan, Hamilton*

Riles Neff, Husson

Shane Regan, Wesleyan

Henry Vetter, Trinity (CT)

Remijo Wani, Saint Joseph’s (ME)

Second Team

Brandon Goris, Worcester St.

Scott Gyimesi, Tufts

Owen Liss, Norwich

Jarrel Okorougo, Trinity (CT)

Kenneth Rogers Jr., Westfield St.

Coach of the Year: Joe Reilly, Wesleyan

District 2

First Team

Nate Amado, Babson

Octavio Brito, Keene St.*

Aidan Callahan, WPI

Marcus Montagnino, Endicott

Keenan Robertson, Suffolk

Bruce Saintilus, Clark

Second Team

Mac Annus, Roger Williams

Toby Harris, Brandeis

Ousmane Kourouma, Rhode Island College

Tim Reidy, WPI

Tim Restall, Western New England

Coach of the Year: Chris Bartley, WPI

District 3

First Team

Damien Call, Utica

Shea Fitzgerald, Vassar

Deacon Judd, Oswego St.

Zevi Samet, Yeshiva

Jalen Savage, Nazareth*

Logan Wendell, Ithaca

Second Team

Kendall Arcuri, SUNY Cortland

Mekhi Beckett, SUNY Brockport

Aaron Coston, SUNY Cortland

Tanner Tedesco, Union

Dayion Thompson, Utica

Coach of the Year: Sean Coffey, Utica

District 4

First Team

Isaiah Eggleston, Penn St.-Harrisburg

Peter Gorman, Ramapo

Tristan How, NYU*

Kevin Lazdowsky, Misericordia

Gerard Nicholson, Baruch

Antonio Redding, Delaware Valley

Second Team

Zay Freeney, NYU

Nick Koch, TCNJ

EJ Matthews-Spratley, Stockton

Jacob Morales, Montclair St.

Jack Spellman, Stevens

Coach of the Year: Dave Klatsky, NYU

District 5

First Team

Kai Cipalla, York (PA)

Josh Kline, Drew

Sean Neylon, Catholic

Kevin Nowoswiat, Franklin & Marshall*

Jordan Oates, Salisbury

Trevor Wall, Ursinus

Second Team

Donte Dupriest, Neumann

Lucas Lesko, Wilkes

Garrison Linton, Hood

Carl Schaller, Gettysburg

Jordan Stafford, Gettysburg

Coach of the Year: Michael McSloy, Drew

District 6

First Team

Braxton Benham, Berry

Adam Brazil, Hampden-Sydney*

Nick Farrar, Guilford

Jahn Hines, Christopher Newport

Reed Kemp, Maryville

Jair Knight, Emory

Second Team

Eli Ballstaedt, Southern Virginia

Joshua McClary, Roanoke

Ben Pearce, Emory

Keishawn Pulley Jr., Randolph-Macon

Jabril Robinson, Randolph-Macon

Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon

District 7

First Team

Jamarion Butler, Pitt-Bradford

Uchenna Egekeze, Calvin*

Luke Frazier, John Carroll

Henry Hinkle, Ohio Wesleyan

Christian Parker, Mount Union

Diaun Pinkett, Chatham

Second Team

Justin Allen, Carnegie Mellon

Jamir Billings, Wooster

Emmanuel Megnanglo, Trine

Eric Panning, Heidelberg

Ricky Radtke, Denison

Coach of the Year: Chris Sullivan, Denison

District 8

First Team

Ryan Broeckel, Wisconsin Lutheran

Hayden Doyle, WashU

Tate Ivanyo, Anderson*

Ryan Johnson, Carthage

Thomas Kurowski, Chicago

Nick Roper, Illinois Wesleyan

Second Team

Anthony Dillard, Spalding

Mason Dopirak, MSOE

AJ Johnson, Carthage

Jamison Nickolai, St. Norbert

Hakim Williams, Illinois Wesleyan

Coach of the Year: Aaron Aanonsen, Wisconsin Lutheran

District 9

First Team

Zay Brown, Monmouth

Sam Grieger, UW-La Crosse

Jaylin McCants, Dubuque

Logan Pearson, UW-Platteville*

Ryan Thissen, Saint John’s

Joshua Van Gorp, Central

Second Team

Pal Dak, Minnesota-Morris

Jack Groeteke, Nebraska Wesleyan

Luke Harris, Carleton

Carter Huschka, UW-Eau Claire

Drew Sagedahl, Bethany Lutheran

Coach of the Year: Jeff Gard, UW-Platteville

District 10

First Team

Omari Ferguson, Redlands

Deonte Jackson, LeTourneau

Devon Lewis, Cal Lutheran*

AJ Rohosy, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Kamden Ross, Schreiner

Momo Stokes, George Fox

Second Team

Will Bartoszek, Hardin-Simmons

Joe Cookson, Pomona-Pitzer

Jake Holtz, Whitworth

Angel Johnson, St. Thomas

Aamari Smith, Whittier

Coach of the Year: Matt Brackett, Hardin-Simmons