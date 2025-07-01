Schreiner’s Kam Ross Named 1st All-Region by the NABC

SCHEDULED RELEASE Contact: Eric Wieberg, NABC
March 18, 2025 – 1:00p CT 816-595-6164
NABC Names Division III All-District Teams, Coaches of the Year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NABC has announced the 2024-25 NABC Division III All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division III.
* Denotes District Player of the Year
District 1
First Team
Nicky Johnson, Wesleyan
Hank Morgan, Hamilton*
Riles Neff, Husson
Shane Regan, Wesleyan
Henry Vetter, Trinity (CT)
Remijo Wani, Saint Joseph’s (ME)
Second Team
Brandon Goris, Worcester St.
Scott Gyimesi, Tufts
Owen Liss, Norwich
Jarrel Okorougo, Trinity (CT)
Kenneth Rogers Jr., Westfield St.
Coach of the Year: Joe Reilly, Wesleyan
District 2
First Team
Nate Amado, Babson
Octavio Brito, Keene St.*
Aidan Callahan, WPI
Marcus Montagnino, Endicott
Keenan Robertson, Suffolk
Bruce Saintilus, Clark
Second Team
Mac Annus, Roger Williams
Toby Harris, Brandeis
Ousmane Kourouma, Rhode Island College
Tim Reidy, WPI
Tim Restall, Western New England
Coach of the Year: Chris Bartley, WPI
District 3
First Team
Damien Call, Utica
Shea Fitzgerald, Vassar
Deacon Judd, Oswego St.
Zevi Samet, Yeshiva
Jalen Savage, Nazareth*
Logan Wendell, Ithaca
Second Team
Kendall Arcuri, SUNY Cortland
Mekhi Beckett, SUNY Brockport
Aaron Coston, SUNY Cortland
Tanner Tedesco, Union
Dayion Thompson, Utica
Coach of the Year: Sean Coffey, Utica
District 4
First Team
Isaiah Eggleston, Penn St.-Harrisburg
Peter Gorman, Ramapo
Tristan How, NYU*
Kevin Lazdowsky, Misericordia
Gerard Nicholson, Baruch
Antonio Redding, Delaware Valley
Second Team
Zay Freeney, NYU
Nick Koch, TCNJ
EJ Matthews-Spratley, Stockton
Jacob Morales, Montclair St.
Jack Spellman, Stevens
Coach of the Year: Dave Klatsky, NYU
District 5
First Team
Kai Cipalla, York (PA)
Josh Kline, Drew
Sean Neylon, Catholic
Kevin Nowoswiat, Franklin & Marshall*
Jordan Oates, Salisbury
Trevor Wall, Ursinus
Second Team
Donte Dupriest, Neumann
Lucas Lesko, Wilkes
Garrison Linton, Hood
Carl Schaller, Gettysburg
Jordan Stafford, Gettysburg
Coach of the Year: Michael McSloy, Drew
District 6
First Team
Braxton Benham, Berry
Adam Brazil, Hampden-Sydney*
Nick Farrar, Guilford
Jahn Hines, Christopher Newport
Reed Kemp, Maryville
Jair Knight, Emory
Second Team
Eli Ballstaedt, Southern Virginia
Joshua McClary, Roanoke
Ben Pearce, Emory
Keishawn Pulley Jr., Randolph-Macon
Jabril Robinson, Randolph-Macon
Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon
District 7
First Team
Jamarion Butler, Pitt-Bradford
Uchenna Egekeze, Calvin*
Luke Frazier, John Carroll
Henry Hinkle, Ohio Wesleyan
Christian Parker, Mount Union
Diaun Pinkett, Chatham
Second Team
Justin Allen, Carnegie Mellon
Jamir Billings, Wooster
Emmanuel Megnanglo, Trine
Eric Panning, Heidelberg
Ricky Radtke, Denison
Coach of the Year: Chris Sullivan, Denison
District 8
First Team
Ryan Broeckel, Wisconsin Lutheran
Hayden Doyle, WashU
Tate Ivanyo, Anderson*
Ryan Johnson, Carthage
Thomas Kurowski, Chicago
Nick Roper, Illinois Wesleyan
Second Team
Anthony Dillard, Spalding
Mason Dopirak, MSOE
AJ Johnson, Carthage
Jamison Nickolai, St. Norbert
Hakim Williams, Illinois Wesleyan
Coach of the Year: Aaron Aanonsen, Wisconsin Lutheran
District 9
First Team
Zay Brown, Monmouth
Sam Grieger, UW-La Crosse
Jaylin McCants, Dubuque
Logan Pearson, UW-Platteville*
Ryan Thissen, Saint John’s
Joshua Van Gorp, Central
Second Team
Pal Dak, Minnesota-Morris
Jack Groeteke, Nebraska Wesleyan
Luke Harris, Carleton
Carter Huschka, UW-Eau Claire
Drew Sagedahl, Bethany Lutheran
Coach of the Year: Jeff Gard, UW-Platteville
District 10
First Team
Omari Ferguson, Redlands
Deonte Jackson, LeTourneau
Devon Lewis, Cal Lutheran*
AJ Rohosy, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Kamden Ross, Schreiner
Momo Stokes, George Fox
Second Team
Will Bartoszek, Hardin-Simmons
Joe Cookson, Pomona-Pitzer
Jake Holtz, Whitworth
Angel Johnson, St. Thomas
Aamari Smith, Whittier
Coach of the Year: Matt Brackett, Hardin-Simmons