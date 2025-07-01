AD
Schreiner’s Kam Ross Named 1st All-Region by the NABC

todayJuly 1, 2025

SCHEDULED RELEASE Contact: Eric Wieberg, NABC 

March 18, 2025 – 1:00p CT 816-595-6164 

NABC Names Division III All-District Teams, Coaches of the Year 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NABC has announced the 2024-25 NABC Division III All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division III.  

* Denotes District Player of the Year 

District 1 

First Team 

Nicky Johnson, Wesleyan 

Hank Morgan, Hamilton* 

Riles Neff, Husson 

Shane Regan, Wesleyan 

Henry Vetter, Trinity (CT) 

Remijo Wani, Saint Joseph’s (ME) 

Second Team 

Brandon Goris, Worcester St. 

Scott Gyimesi, Tufts 

Owen Liss, Norwich 

Jarrel Okorougo, Trinity (CT) 

Kenneth Rogers Jr., Westfield St. 

Coach of the Year: Joe Reilly, Wesleyan 

District 2 

First Team 

Nate Amado, Babson 

Octavio Brito, Keene St.* 

Aidan Callahan, WPI 

Marcus Montagnino, Endicott 

Keenan Robertson, Suffolk 

Bruce Saintilus, Clark 

Second Team 

Mac Annus, Roger Williams 

Toby Harris, Brandeis 

Ousmane Kourouma, Rhode Island College 

Tim Reidy, WPI 

Tim Restall, Western New England 

Coach of the Year: Chris Bartley, WPI 

District 3 

First Team 

Damien Call, Utica 

Shea Fitzgerald, Vassar 

Deacon Judd, Oswego St. 

Zevi Samet, Yeshiva 

Jalen Savage, Nazareth* 

Logan Wendell, Ithaca 

Second Team 

Kendall Arcuri, SUNY Cortland 

Mekhi Beckett, SUNY Brockport 

Aaron Coston, SUNY Cortland 

Tanner Tedesco, Union 

Dayion Thompson, Utica 

Coach of the Year: Sean Coffey, Utica 

District 4 

First Team 

Isaiah Eggleston, Penn St.-Harrisburg 

Peter Gorman, Ramapo 

Tristan How, NYU* 

Kevin Lazdowsky, Misericordia 

Gerard Nicholson, Baruch 

Antonio Redding, Delaware Valley 

Second Team 

Zay Freeney, NYU 

Nick Koch, TCNJ 

EJ Matthews-Spratley, Stockton 

Jacob Morales, Montclair St. 

Jack Spellman, Stevens 

Coach of the Year: Dave Klatsky, NYU 

District 5 

First Team 

Kai Cipalla, York (PA) 

Josh Kline, Drew 

Sean Neylon, Catholic 

Kevin Nowoswiat, Franklin & Marshall* 

Jordan Oates, Salisbury 

Trevor Wall, Ursinus 

Second Team 

Donte Dupriest, Neumann 

Lucas Lesko, Wilkes 

Garrison Linton, Hood 

Carl Schaller, Gettysburg 

Jordan Stafford, Gettysburg 

Coach of the Year: Michael McSloy, Drew 

District 6 

First Team 

Braxton Benham, Berry 

Adam Brazil, Hampden-Sydney* 

Nick Farrar, Guilford 

Jahn Hines, Christopher Newport 

Reed Kemp, Maryville 

Jair Knight, Emory 

Second Team 

Eli Ballstaedt, Southern Virginia 

Joshua McClary, Roanoke 

Ben Pearce, Emory 

Keishawn Pulley Jr., Randolph-Macon 

Jabril Robinson, Randolph-Macon 

Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon 

District 7 

First Team 

Jamarion Butler, Pitt-Bradford 

Uchenna Egekeze, Calvin* 

Luke Frazier, John Carroll 

Henry Hinkle, Ohio Wesleyan 

Christian Parker, Mount Union 

Diaun Pinkett, Chatham 

Second Team 

Justin Allen, Carnegie Mellon 

Jamir Billings, Wooster 

Emmanuel Megnanglo, Trine 

Eric Panning, Heidelberg 

Ricky Radtke, Denison 

Coach of the Year: Chris Sullivan, Denison 

District 8 

First Team 

Ryan Broeckel, Wisconsin Lutheran 

Hayden Doyle, WashU 

Tate Ivanyo, Anderson* 

Ryan Johnson, Carthage 

Thomas Kurowski, Chicago 

Nick Roper, Illinois Wesleyan 

Second Team 

Anthony Dillard, Spalding 

Mason Dopirak, MSOE 

AJ Johnson, Carthage 

Jamison Nickolai, St. Norbert 

Hakim Williams, Illinois Wesleyan 

Coach of the Year: Aaron Aanonsen, Wisconsin Lutheran 

District 9 

First Team 

Zay Brown, Monmouth 

Sam Grieger, UW-La Crosse 

Jaylin McCants, Dubuque 

Logan Pearson, UW-Platteville* 

Ryan Thissen, Saint John’s 

Joshua Van Gorp, Central 

Second Team 

Pal Dak, Minnesota-Morris 

Jack Groeteke, Nebraska Wesleyan 

Luke Harris, Carleton 

Carter Huschka, UW-Eau Claire 

Drew Sagedahl, Bethany Lutheran 

Coach of the Year: Jeff Gard, UW-Platteville 

District 10 

First Team 

Omari Ferguson, Redlands 

Deonte Jackson, LeTourneau 

Devon Lewis, Cal Lutheran* 

AJ Rohosy, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 

Kamden Ross, Schreiner 

Momo Stokes, George Fox 

Second Team 

Will Bartoszek, Hardin-Simmons 

Joe Cookson, Pomona-Pitzer 

Jake Holtz, Whitworth 

Angel Johnson, St. Thomas 

Aamari Smith, Whittier 

Coach of the Year: Matt Brackett, Hardin-Simmons 

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

