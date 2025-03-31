SCHREINER’S TELLEZ LEADS MOUNTAINEERS AT TRINITY INVITATIONAL

AD

SAN ANTONIO — Xavier Tellez led Schreiner University’s track and field team with strong performances in the sprints at the Trinity Invitational last weekend.

Tellez clocked 10.92 seconds in the men’s 100-meter dash, placing 12th in a competitive field. He followed that with an equally impressive 22.22 seconds in the 200-meter dash, tying teammate Justin Gooden for 11th place overall.

Eriana Raines paced the women’s team, finishing 18th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.02 seconds and 28th in the 200 meters in 27.34 seconds.

In the field events, Kellen Savoy posted Schreiner’s highest finish in the men’s triple jump, reaching 11.88 meters (38 feet, 11.8 inches) for eighth place. Joshua Jamal threw 37.64 meters (123 feet, 6.2 inches) in the javelin for 10th place.

The Mountaineers showed depth in the middle distances, with Jaia Ashley (1:03.74) and Malanie Gonzales (1:02.90) both finishing in the top 20 in the women’s 400 meters.

Freshman Devin Eure demonstrated versatility by competing in both the 200-meter dash (22.99) and 400-meter dash (50.42), placing in the top 40 in both events.