Scooter Braun steps down as HYBE America CEO after 4 years

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Scooter Braun is stepping down as HYBE America CEO.

After four years at the entertainment and media company, HYBE announced Tuesday in a press release that Braun is transitioning out of the role to pursue a new venture, but will remain as one of the “company’s largest individual shareholders.”

He will also serve as a senior adviser to the chairman and CEO and as director of HYBE’s board of directors.

Isaac Lee takes Braun’s place as CEO for HYBE America, which manages BTS, NewJeans, KATSEYE and more. Lee had been leading HYBE Latin America as chairman since November 2023.

In a statement shared in the press release, Braun said that his experience at HYBE was “one of the most inspiring chapters of my professional journey.”

Braun also called HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk a “true visionary and a musical genius” and said that he is “incredibly proud of our collective accomplishments.”

He added that he looks forward “to supporting Chairman Bang and CEO Jason Jaesang Lee in their continued success as I step into what’s next.”

Braun, who is known for previously managing Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Dan + Shay, became HYBE America CEO in June 2021, when his holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, was sold to HYBE.

It’s unclear what’s next for Braun, but Bang Si-Hyuk offered his well-wishes for Braun.

“Scooter has been an extraordinary partner, a visionary executive, and a true catalyst for cultural exchange,” he said in a press release. “His contributions have been vital in establishing our ambitious presence in the U.S. market. I am deeply grateful for his leadership, his astute instincts, and his unwavering passion for artists. We wish him immense success in his exciting next chapter and look forward to continuing our partnership in executing HYBE’s global vision.”