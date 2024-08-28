Scooter Braun trolls Taylor Swift on his Instagram Story; fans attack

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Apparently, Scooter Braun hasn’t learned that if you play with fire, you get burned: He’s inexplicably made several Taylor Swift-related cracks on his Instagram Story.

To be fair, the trolls aren’t particularly mean, but they do refer to the fact that the two have been in a much-publicized feud for years — a feud that led to Braun and his family becoming the target of harassment and threats by angry Swifties. Despite that, Braun has decided to poke the bear again.

In one Story he shared a poster for an HBO documentary about the feud called Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood. He captioned it, “I finally watched it… .”

In a second Story he shared a headline from TMZ about Taylor’s recent star-studded gathering at her mansion in Rhode Island, attended by Travis Kelce, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Braun wrote, “How was I not invited to this?!?”

As you might expect, fans were not happy. “Stay away from Taylor you stupid obsessed freak,” wrote one on social platform X. “i need Scooter Braun to shut the f*** up indefinitely,” wrote another. “Him keeping her name in his mouth is the only way he stays relevant,” added a third.

In case you forgot the details, in 2019 Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Label Group, Taylor’s record label, thereby acquiring the rights to her master recordings. Taylor claimed that she was not given an opportunity to purchase them before they were sold and was upset that Braun, who she accused of bullying her in the past, now controlled her masters.

Taylor described the situation as her “worst case scenario” and announced that she was rerecording her first six albums so she could regain control of her music.