Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 1/1/24

todayJanuary 2, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
L.A. Clippers 121, Miami 104
New York 112, Minnesota 106
Toronto 124, Cleveland 121
Houston 136 Detroit 113
Indiana 122, Milwaukee 113
Denver 111, Charlotte 93
Utah 127, Dallas 90
Phoenix 109, Portland 88

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 3, Vegas 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington 37, Texas 31
Michigan 37, Alabama 31
Oregon 45, Liberty 6
Tennessee 35, Iowa 0
LSU 35, Wisconsin 31

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas 79, Texas-Arlington 62

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

