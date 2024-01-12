Scoreboard roundup — 1/11/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 111, Brooklyn 102

Milwaukee 135, Boston 102

Oklahoma City 139, Portland 77

Dallas 128 New York 124

Phoenix 127, LA Lakers 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Seattle 4, Washington 1

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 3

NY Islanders 4, Toronto 3 (OT)

San Jose 3, Montreal 2

Edmonton 3, Detroit 2 (OT)

Vancouver 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Final Carolina 6 Anaheim 3

Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)

Florida 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, NY Rangers 2

Calgary 6, Arizona 2

Vegas 2 Boston 1 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois 71, Michigan St. 68

Santa Clara 77, Gonzaga 76

FAU 85, Tulane 84