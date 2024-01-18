AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 1/17/24

January 18, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Golden State at Utah (Postponed)
Minnesota 124, Detroit 117
Boston 117, San Antonio 98
Toronto 121, Miami 97
Cleveland 135, Milwaukee 95
Atlanta 106, Orlando 104
New York 109, Houston 94
New Orleans 132, Charlotte 112
LA Lakers 127, Dallas 110
Portland 105, Brooklyn 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago at Buffalo (Postponed)
Montreal 3, New Jersey 2
Detroit 3, Florida 2 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn 62, Creighton 48
North Carolina 86, Louisville 70
Houston 77, Texas Tech 54
Kentucky 90, Mississippi St. 77
Arizona 82, Southern Cal 67
Auburn 80, Vanderbilt 65
Oklahoma 77, West Virginia 63
LSU 89, Mississippi 80

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

