Scoreboard roundup — 1/17/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State at Utah (Postponed)

Minnesota 124, Detroit 117

Boston 117, San Antonio 98

Toronto 121, Miami 97

Cleveland 135, Milwaukee 95

Atlanta 106, Orlando 104

New York 109, Houston 94

New Orleans 132, Charlotte 112

LA Lakers 127, Dallas 110

Portland 105, Brooklyn 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago at Buffalo (Postponed)

Montreal 3, New Jersey 2

Detroit 3, Florida 2 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn 62, Creighton 48

North Carolina 86, Louisville 70

Houston 77, Texas Tech 54

Kentucky 90, Mississippi St. 77

Arizona 82, Southern Cal 67

Auburn 80, Vanderbilt 65

Oklahoma 77, West Virginia 63

LSU 89, Mississippi 80