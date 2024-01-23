AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 1/22/23

todayJanuary 23, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 126, Orlando 99
Milwaukee 122, Detroit 113
Philadelphia 133, San Antonio 123
Memphis 108, Toronto 100
Charlotte 128, Minnesota 125
Boston 119, Dallas 110
Phoenix 115, Chicago 113
Sacramento 122, Atlanta 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3 (OT)
Boston 4, Winnipeg 1
New Jersey 6, Vegas 5 (OT)
Florida 4, Nashville 1
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 2, Chicago 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina 85, Wake Forest 64
Kansas 74, Cincinnati 69

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

