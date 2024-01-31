Scoreboard roundup — 1/30/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Atlanta 138, LA Lakers 122
Boston 129, Indiana 124
Toronto 118, Chicago 107
New York 118, Utah 103
Golden State 119, Philadelphia 107
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 2 Seattle 0
Columbus 1, St. Louis 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech 74, North Carolina 73
South Carolina 63, Tennessee 59
Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 54
Marquette 85, Villanova 80
Illinois 87, Ohio St. 75
TCU 85,Texas Tech 78
Utah St. 82, San Jose St. 61
Dayton 83, George Washington 61
Oklahoma 73, Kansas St. 53
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.