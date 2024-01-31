Scoreboard roundup — 1/30/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta 138, LA Lakers 122

Boston 129, Indiana 124

Toronto 118, Chicago 107

New York 118, Utah 103

Golden State 119, Philadelphia 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

San Jose 2 Seattle 0

Columbus 1, St. Louis 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech 74, North Carolina 73

South Carolina 63, Tennessee 59

Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 54

Marquette 85, Villanova 80

Illinois 87, Ohio St. 75

TCU 85,Texas Tech 78

Utah St. 82, San Jose St. 61

Dayton 83, George Washington 61

Oklahoma 73, Kansas St. 53