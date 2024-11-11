Scoreboard roundup — 11/10/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Houston 101, Detroit 99
Boston 113, Milwaukee 107
Indiana 132, New York 121
Orlando 121, Washington 94
Golden State 127, Oklahoma City 116
Miami 95, Minnesota 94
Philadelphia 107 Charlotte 105 (OT)
Denver 122, Dallas 120
Sacramento 127, Phoenix 118 (OT)
Memphis 134, Portland 89
LA Lakers 123, Toronto 103
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 1, New Jersey 0
Chicago 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)
Anaheim 4, Columbus 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Carolina 20, NY Giants 17 (OT)
Buffalo 30, Indianapolis 20
Kansas City 16, Denver 14
Minnesota 12, Jacksonville 7
New England 19, Chicago 3
New Orleans 20, Atlanta 17
Pittsburgh 28, Washington 27
San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 20
LA Chargers 27, Tennessee 17
Arizona 31, NY Jets 6
Philadelphia 34, Dallas 6
Detroit 26, Houston 23
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 88, Arizona St. 80
Creighton 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Indiana 90, E. Illinois 55
