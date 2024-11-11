Scoreboard roundup — 11/10/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Houston 101, Detroit 99

Boston 113, Milwaukee 107

Indiana 132, New York 121

Orlando 121, Washington 94

Golden State 127, Oklahoma City 116

Miami 95, Minnesota 94

Philadelphia 107 Charlotte 105 (OT)

Denver 122, Dallas 120

Sacramento 127, Phoenix 118 (OT)

Memphis 134, Portland 89

LA Lakers 123, Toronto 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

San Jose 1, New Jersey 0

Chicago 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)

Anaheim 4, Columbus 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Carolina 20, NY Giants 17 (OT)

Buffalo 30, Indianapolis 20

Kansas City 16, Denver 14

Minnesota 12, Jacksonville 7

New England 19, Chicago 3

New Orleans 20, Atlanta 17

Pittsburgh 28, Washington 27

San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 20

LA Chargers 27, Tennessee 17

Arizona 31, NY Jets 6

Philadelphia 34, Dallas 6

Detroit 26, Houston 23

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 88, Arizona St. 80

Creighton 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Indiana 90, E. Illinois 55