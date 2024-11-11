AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/10/24

todayNovember 11, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Houston 101, Detroit 99 
Boston 113, Milwaukee 107 
Indiana 132, New York 121 
Orlando 121, Washington 94 
Golden State 127, Oklahoma City 116 
Miami 95, Minnesota 94 
Philadelphia 107 Charlotte 105 (OT)
Denver 122, Dallas 120 
Sacramento 127, Phoenix 118 (OT)
Memphis 134, Portland 89 
LA Lakers 123, Toronto 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 1, New Jersey 0 
Chicago 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)
Anaheim 4, Columbus 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Carolina 20, NY Giants 17 (OT)
Buffalo 30, Indianapolis 20 
Kansas City 16, Denver 14 
Minnesota 12, Jacksonville 7 
New England 19, Chicago 3 
New Orleans 20, Atlanta 17 
Pittsburgh 28, Washington 27 
San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 20 
LA Chargers 27, Tennessee 17 
Arizona 31, NY Jets 6 
Philadelphia 34, Dallas 6 
Detroit 26, Houston 23

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 88, Arizona St. 80 
Creighton 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 70 
Indiana 90, E. Illinois 55

