Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/24/24

todayNovember 25, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 107, Minnesota 105
Indiana 115, Washington 103
LA Clippers 125, Philadelphia 99
Miami 123, Dallas 118 (OT)
Cleveland 122, Toronto 108
Brooklyn 108, Sacramento 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 3, Utah 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Dallas 34, Washington 26
Detroit 24, Indianapolis 6
Kansas City 30, Carolina 27
Final Miami 34 New England 15
Minnesota 30, Chicago 27 (OT)
Tampa Bay 30, NY Giants 7
Tennessee 32, Houston 27
Denver 29, Las Vegas 19
Final Green Bay 38 San Francisco 10
Seattle 16, Arizona 6
Philadelphia 37, LA Rams 20

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wisconsin 81, Pittsburgh 75
Georgia 66, St. John’s 63
Kennesaw St. 79, Rutgers 77

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 0
LA Galaxy 6, Minnesota 2

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

