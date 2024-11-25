Scoreboard roundup — 11/24/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston 107, Minnesota 105

Indiana 115, Washington 103

LA Clippers 125, Philadelphia 99

Miami 123, Dallas 118 (OT)

Cleveland 122, Toronto 108

Brooklyn 108, Sacramento 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 3, Utah 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Dallas 34, Washington 26

Detroit 24, Indianapolis 6

Kansas City 30, Carolina 27

Final Miami 34 New England 15

Minnesota 30, Chicago 27 (OT)

Tampa Bay 30, NY Giants 7

Tennessee 32, Houston 27

Denver 29, Las Vegas 19

Final Green Bay 38 San Francisco 10

Seattle 16, Arizona 6

Philadelphia 37, LA Rams 20

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin 81, Pittsburgh 75

Georgia 66, St. John’s 63

Kennesaw St. 79, Rutgers 77

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Orlando City 1, Atlanta 0

LA Galaxy 6, Minnesota 2