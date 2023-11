Scoreboard roundup — 11/7/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Arizona 4, Seattle 3 (OT)

Colorado 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 0

San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 3, Buffalo 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

NY Rangers 5, Detroit 3

Minnesota 4, NY Islanders 2

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(8)Creighton 105, Florida A&M 54

(20)Baylor 88, Auburn 82

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta 4, Columbus 2

Orlando City 1, Nashville 0