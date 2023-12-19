AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 12/18/23

todayDecember 19, 2023

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 108, Philadelphia 104
LA Clippers 151, Indiana 127
Toronto 114, Charlotte 99
Cleveland 135, Houston 130 (OT)
Minnesota 112, Miami 108
Atlanta 130, Detroit 124
Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 97
Denver 130, Dallas 104
Utah 125, Brooklyn 108
Sacramento 143, Washington 131
New York 114, LA Lakers 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3
Anaheim 4, Detroit 3
Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Dallas 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
Calgary 3, Florida 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Seattle 20, Philadelphia 17

Written by: ABC News

