Scoreboard roundup — 12/18/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 108, Philadelphia 104

LA Clippers 151, Indiana 127

Toronto 114, Charlotte 99

Cleveland 135, Houston 130 (OT)

Minnesota 112, Miami 108

Atlanta 130, Detroit 124

Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 97

Denver 130, Dallas 104

Utah 125, Brooklyn 108

Sacramento 143, Washington 131

New York 114, LA Lakers 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3

Anaheim 4, Detroit 3

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Dallas 4, Seattle 3 (OT)

Calgary 3, Florida 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle 20, Philadelphia 17