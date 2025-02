iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Hornets 100, Lakers 97

NCAA Men’s College Basketball

Arkansas 60, Auburn 67

Alabama 98, Missouri 110

St. John’s 82, DePaul 58

Vanderbilt 61, Kentucky 82

NCAA Women’s College Basketball

UConn 91, Seton Hall 49

St. John’s 62, Creighton 65

TCU 82, Arizona State 66

Baylor 84, Colorado 62

Michigan State 75, USC 83